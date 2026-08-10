79 Candles, One Hospital Bed, Two Lost States And Five Rebel MPs: Happy Birthday, Prime Minister
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim marks his 79th birthday today (10 August), hospitalised for medical procedures, as his coalition records consecutive state election losses and five of his own MPs publicly break ranks.
5 MP PKR Beri Ingatan Pada PM: Peruntukan Awam Bukan Wang Parti #MGFlash Isu sekatan akses portal peruntukan khas (MyKHAS) terhadap tiga ahli parlimen PKR, Lee Chean Chung, Wong Chen dan Rodziah Ismail Kesemua mereka, dan dua lagi ahli parlimen parti itu, S Kesavan dan Zahir Hassan, mengingatkan Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, bahawa peruntukan awam bukan wang poket parti. #malaysiagazette #PKR
The Prime Minister’s Department greeting, issued this morning, reads:
Semoga YAB Dato’ Seri sentiasa dilimpahkan kesejahteraan, rahmat dan keberkatan oleh Allah SWT.
May YAB Dato’ Seri always be blessed with prosperity, mercy and blessings by Allah SWT.
It is signed by the entire staff of Jabatan Perdana Menteri.
Anwar was born in 1947 in Penang.
He served as Deputy Prime Minister under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before his removal in 1998, followed by imprisonment the following year.
The father of six children was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on 24 November, 2022 — at the age of 75, hence his nickname PMX, a play on both his Roman numeral designation as the 10th Prime Minister and his own initials.