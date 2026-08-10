62-Year-Old Woman Set On Fire At 4D Betting Shop, Police Find No Reason Why
A 62-year-old woman sustained 50% burns after a stranger doused her in a suspected accelerant and set her alight at a 4D betting shop in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (9 August) — police confirm no known motive, no prior dispute, and no prior threat.
In Brief
- A 62-year-old woman working at a Kepong lottery shop was doused with a petrol-like liquid and set alight by a stranger.
- The victim sustained burns to approximately 50% of her body and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
- Police confirmed no known motive or prior threats, and a manhunt is underway under Section 326 of the Penal Code.