62-Year-Old Woman Set On Fire At 4D Betting Shop, Police Find No Reason Why

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She was standing at the counter.

She had no enemies, and had received no threats.

Then a stranger walked in with what police describe as a petrol-like liquid, poured it over her, and set her on fire.

She is 62 and works at a lottery shop; that appears to be the full extent of her involvement.

Sentul district police chief Superintendent Jasni Zolpa confirmed in a statement that police received a report at 8am on Sunday (9 August) of an arson attack at a betting outlet in the Kepong area.

Initial investigations indicate the suspect doused the victim with a suspected accelerant before igniting it and fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained burns to approximately 50% of her body.

She was conveyed by ambulance to hospital, where her condition is described as critical but stable.

No Grudge, No Warning, No Explanation

Police confirmed the victim had no known dispute with any individual and had received no prior threats before the attack.

The motive remains under investigation.

Kuala Lumpur police forensics arrived at the scene, collecting DNA samples and related items to assist the inquiry.

CCTV images from the scene show the attacker walking away from the victim as flames rise behind her.

The movement is unhurried; the victim’s footwear is visible on the floor nearby.

Police are investigating under Section 326 of the Penal Code — causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means — and have called for a full manhunt.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact investigating officer Sergeant Mohd Amri Firdaus at 010 9198 209, or the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03 4048 2222.

Based on original reporting by Sin Chew and China Press.

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