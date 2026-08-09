[Watch] Man Drinks Shandy, Leaves Rubbish On LRT; Post Draws 265,000 Views And Racial Remarks

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At 9:30 on the morning of Friday (7 August), someone was sitting in an LRT carriage, eating a karipap, drinking a Shandy, and apparently unbothered by either.

The person who noticed posted about it on Threads.

265,000 people read the post.

User @alex.iez documented the encounter across three images: a video of the can being examined up close, a closeup of the label — TIDAK LEBIH 1% V/I ALKOHOL, KANDUNGAN BERSIH 320ml — and a wide shot of the person seated in the carriage, can beside them, mid-karipap.

The face was obscured with a sticker.

The caption was direct: “Tin ALKOHOL atas kerusi sebelah, makan karipap pastu sampah tinggal tepi tu je.”

The rubbish left behind was part of the complaint.

So was the drinking.

Everyone Did the Math, Nobody Did the Math Right

Hundreds of comments arrived quickly and went in several directions.

One commenter tied the behaviour to the current federal administration.

A second, identifying as a public transport worker, said this kind of conduct was a daily occurrence and described the people involved as “tak sihat.”

A third raised the broader debate about eating on the LRT — noting that objections are routinely dismissed with the argument that nothing spilled.

One commenter identified the person by ethnicity, without basis.

The face in the image was obscured.

The attribution stood uncontested in the visible thread.

One commenter claimed that 40 cans of the product would be required to produce a minor physiological effect.

The math doesn’t work in real life—your liver metabolizes the tiny amount of alcohol faster than you can drink it, and the 12 liters of liquid would make you severely sick first.

The alcohol content is beside the point; the behaviour is not.

The Civic Response

Two responses stood apart from the rest.

User @hunnymembebel noted that Rapid KL operates a WhatsApp complaint channel, and that on two prior occasions a police auxiliary officer had boarded the train by the second station following a complaint.

The original poster acknowledged the tip.

Rapid KL’s official account, @myrapidkl, responded within the thread, requesting the date, time, route and nearest station, and asking whether the poster had already spoken to a Rapid KL officer.

At the time of publication, no public response to Rapid KL’s request was visible in the thread.

Drinking Shandy on the LRT is a civic issue.

Leaving the can and wrapper on the seat is a separate civic issue.

Both are fair complaints.

The comment section added a third issue — an uncontested ethnic attribution with no factual basis, read by 265,000 people — that had nothing to do with either.

#lrt #kualalumpur ♬ Thunder in the future – George Kroustalis @medialipatofficial KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL mengesahkan insiden tular di media sosial Threads berkaitan seorang individu membawa dan mengambil minuman dipercayai beralkohol di dalam tren sistem transit aliran ringan (LRT) perkhidmatan laluan Ampang/Sri Petaling.Menurut Rapid KL, berdasarkan maklumat dikongsikan oleh pengguna media sosial, kejadian dipercayai berlaku sekitar jam 9.30 pagi semalam dan turut membabitkan aktiviti pembuangan sampah di dalam tren. Rapid KL menegaskan, aktiviti makan dan minum adalah tidak dibenarkan di stesen, platform dan di dalam tren. “Larangan ini adalah selaras dengan syarat dan peraturan yang ditetapkan bagi penggunaan perkhidmatan pengangkutan awam, termasuk larangan membawa dan mengambil makanan serta minuman tertentu yang tidak dibenarkan. #rapidkl

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