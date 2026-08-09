Alleged Assault On Woman With Intellectual Disability In Terengganu Triggers Crowd; Three Men Remanded

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Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 23-year-old Malaysian woman registered as a person with an intellectual disability, authorities confirmed on Saturday (8 August).

The three suspects, described as foreign labourers in their 20s, were placed on remand until 12 August.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

A search for a fourth suspect is ongoing.

The men are Rohingya nationals; they had been residing in the area as labourers.

A video circulating on TikTok showed a crowd gathering outside a flat in Kampung Enjin Gergaji, Chukai, where the suspects resided.

Police moved quickly to disperse the crowd and urged the public to refrain from vigilante action or spreading unverified information online while investigations remain active.

Authorities confirmed the situation has since been brought under control.

The arrest follows a series of separate, unrelated enforcement actions in Terengganu in recent months involving members of the same community.

A Series of Separate Incidents, One Accumulating Public Narrative

In June, the state Road Transport Department (JPJ) conducted Ops PEWA, seizing 114 vehicles after finding individuals operating illegal transport services without valid driving licences.

In late May, a man from the same community was charged in Marang with dangerous driving causing the death of a local motorcyclist.

Separately, the Ministry of Education (KKM) investigated an unregistered community school operating from a former grocery premises in Kampung Ladang Titian.

The Terengganu state government has stated that all enforcement actions are carried out strictly on the basis of existing laws governing licensing, safety, and immigration — and not on the basis of ethnicity or refugee status.

♬ bunyi asal – wawa🎀 @jpj.terengganu OPS KHAS PEWA 📋 Hasil pemeriksaan mendapati beberapa penunggang motosikal warga asing melakukan pelbagai kesalahan lalu lintas, antaranya menunggang tanpa lesen memandu yang sah, tiada perlindungan insurans dan gagal mematuhi syarat pendaftaran kenderaan. Tindakan penguatkuasaan telah diambil mengikut peruntukan undang-undang yang berkuat kuasa. 🏍️🚔 Penguatkuasaan dijalankan bagi memastikan setiap penunggang mematuhi undang-undang jalan raya. Lesen memandu yang sah, insurans dan pendaftaran kenderaan yang lengkap adalah asas keselamatan serta tanggungjawab setiap pengguna jalan raya. ⚠️ Jangan ambil mudah peraturan jalan raya. Menunggang motosikal tanpa lesen yang sah bukan sahaja menyalahi undang-undang, malah meningkatkan risiko kemalangan yang boleh mengancam nyawa sendiri dan pengguna jalan raya yang lain. #JPJTerengganuMemacu #OpsPewa #Rohingya #SafeRoadTranung #GanuTrending

National Context: Penang Relocation

The Terengganu case comes weeks after a separate incident in Penang, where approximately 120 refugees from the same community departed a settlement in Kampung Kuala Muda, Penaga, on 26 July following pressure from local residents over concerns including hygiene and resource competition.

The Penang state government described the departure as voluntary; upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur, the group was briefly detained for documentation checks.

Of those detained, 109 carried valid United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) documentation and were subsequently released and placed in NGO and family accommodations across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim subsequently stated that Malaysia would not compromise with groups that disrupt public order, while reaffirming that the government’s approach would remain guided by law.

Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention. Rohingya nationals in Malaysia hold no formal legal status under domestic law, though many carry UNHCR registration cards.

The government has consistently maintained that refugee matters are handled through federal agencies in coordination with UNHCR Malaysia.

The investigation into the Kemaman case remains active.

No charges have been filed and no court date has been set.

#malaysia #rohingya #refugees #unhcr ♬ original sound – Natasha @natashamoloko The anti-Rohingya rhetoric online right now is VILE. To the Malaysians spreading this hate: the Rohingya aren’t trying to replace you or take over this country. They’re refugees trying to survive after fleeing persecution, extreme violence and g3n0c1de. We can have conversations about migration and policy without dehumanizing an already marginalized ethnic group 😡 #fyp

READ MORE: Rohingya Refugees Keep Getting Framed By Fake News – Why Do We Keep Falling For It?

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