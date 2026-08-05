[Watch] Termites Win Again: Penang Heritage Shophouse Drops Debris On Sri Lanka Visitors

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It was just past 1 pm on a Tuesday (4 August) when a wooden beam gave way on Armenian Street — one of the most photographed streets in George Town — and concrete debris fell onto two people walking below.

They were tourists from Sri Lanka; 66 and 55 years old, who came to see a UNESCO World Heritage site but left in an ambulance with head injuries.

The cause, investigators found, was termites.

The building had been there for decades.

The ground floor housed a grocery shop, while the upper floor was empty — unoccupied, unmonitored, quietly rotting from the inside out while visitors from around the world posed for photos outside.

That is the particular cruelty of the George Town heritage zone: the buildings look best from the street.

The damage is always somewhere you cannot see — inside the beam, behind the plaster, underneath the floor you are not standing on yet.

This Was Not The First Time

Three days earlier (1 August), a roof collapsed during repair works on nearby Jalan Green Hall and crushed a parked car.

Nobody was underneath it that time.

Conservation experts have been saying the same things for years: timber beams rot, coastal salt air eats at brickwork, absentee owners let roofs leak until the leak becomes a collapse.

The heritage zone’s strict restoration laws mean owners cannot simply tear down and rebuild — every repair requires approved materials, specialist contractors, municipal permits.

So some owners do nothing; they wait.

The termites are faster.

Penang Law Is Not Gentle About This

Under municipal bylaws, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) can send contractors in, stabilise the site, and bill the owner — tens of thousands of ringgit, sometimes more.

Under the Local Government Act, negligent owners face fines of RM1,000, six months in prison, or both, with a compounding RM100-per-day fine if they still refuse to act.

And then there is the clause most people do not know about.

Under Sections 127 and 128 of the National Land Code, if a heritage property is permanently abandoned and left to create a chronic public hazard, the state can forfeit the land entirely.

Title deed, gone.

The building — and the land it sits on — reverts to the state.

In a UNESCO heritage zone, where a shophouse on the right street commands prices that would make your eyes water, that is not a fine.

That is the whole asset.

The Law Was Always There

The Penang government has now ordered the MBPP and George Town World Heritage Incorporated to issue an urgent safety advisory.

Private owners of ageing heritage buildings are being pressed to conduct immediate structural and pest inspections.

They have been pressed before.

The beam on Armenian Street had been rotting for a while.

The law with the sharpest teeth — the one that could actually take the building away — was always there.

It just was not used.

Two tourists from Sri Lanka found that out the hard way.

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