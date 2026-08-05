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[Watch] KLIA Again: Malaysian Caught In Surabaya With Drugs Strapped To His Body Under A Corset
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[Watch] KLIA Again: Malaysian Caught In Surabaya With Drugs Strapped To His Body Under A Corset

A 22-year-old Malaysian was caught at Surabaya airport with nearly 1kg of meth and over 1,000 ecstasy pills strapped to his body — six days after a Malaysian pilot was arrested at the same country’s other major airport.

by
August 5, 2026
PORTALJTV
In Brief
  • A 22-year-old Malaysian was caught at Surabaya airport with nearly 1kg of meth and 1,089 ecstasy pills strapped under a corset.
  • Just six days prior, a Malaysia Airlines pilot flew from KLIA to Jakarta with over 70,000 ecstasy tablets in his checked luggage.
  • Both men departed from KLIA and now face Indonesian narcotics charges, with penalties ranging from five years to death by firing squad.

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A 22-year-old Malaysian man from Johor boarded a Batik Air flight at KLIA on Monday (3 August) and landed at Terminal 2 of Surabaya’s Juanda International Airport shortly after.

Security officers noticed something unusual about his torso.

Underneath a corset: 990g of methamphetamine and 1,089 ecstasy pills, divided into four packages. Street value: an estimated RM634,000.

He told investigators he was in debt.

The Pilot Who Flew The Drugs In Himself

The arrest came six days after a Malaysia Airlines second officer was detained at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on July 28.

He too had left from KLIA — with 14 packages of ecstasy in his checked luggage.

70,114 tablets, roughly 25kg, worth an estimated RM45 million.

He had just flown the plane that carried them.

A urine test showed he was positive for methamphetamine, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), and cocaine at the time of the flight.

His promised payout: RM50,000.

Indonesian authorities suspect it was not his first run.

Same Airport, Different Flights, Same Destination: Indonesian Custody

Both men left from KLIA, were caught in Indonesia and are now in Indonesian custody, facing charges under narcotics laws that carry a minimum of five years — and a maximum of death by firing squad.

Malaysia’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department has dispatched investigators to Jakarta.

A KLIA screening employee has been identified as a person of interest in the pilot’s case.

The network behind both couriers remains under active investigation.

READ MORE: A Malaysia Airlines Pilot Landed In Jakarta With 26kg Of Ecstasy, A RM50,000 Promise, And Cocaine In His System

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