[Watch] KLIA Again: Malaysian Caught In Surabaya With Drugs Strapped To His Body Under A Corset
A 22-year-old Malaysian was caught at Surabaya airport with nearly 1kg of meth and over 1,000 ecstasy pills strapped to his body — six days after a Malaysian pilot was arrested at the same country’s other major airport.
PORTALJTV
In Brief
- A 22-year-old Malaysian was caught at Surabaya airport with nearly 1kg of meth and 1,089 ecstasy pills strapped under a corset.
- Just six days prior, a Malaysia Airlines pilot flew from KLIA to Jakarta with over 70,000 ecstasy tablets in his checked luggage.
- Both men departed from KLIA and now face Indonesian narcotics charges, with penalties ranging from five years to death by firing squad.