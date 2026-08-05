Mek Cino Kelate Issues Apology Over Rocky Video Post

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Wee Yun Nee — 29, known across Malaysia as Mekyun and Mek Cino Kelate, the Chinese girl from Kelantan who speaks fluent Baso Kelaté and has built one of the country’s most genuinely cross-community fanbases — saw the viral video of Rocky’s death, felt what most decent people felt, and said so.

She called it cruelty, that no religion condones it and asked her audience to stop normalising it.

She was responding to what the video showed, and she was not wrong to feel it.

When a conflicting picture emerged, she did not wait to be pressured.

On Sunday (2 August), before the noise could build further, Mekyun went on Threads herself — deleted the video, and posted an apology that was direct and without deflection.

She had reacted too fast, she said, and should have given both sides space and waited for the official investigation before making a public statement.

What she had reacted to was genuinely confusing.

Anyone Would Have Thought The Same

The operation in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah was not a simple story.

The Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) had been called in by residents — 50 stray-related complaints a month, a motorcyclist recently hospitalised in a coma after being chased by a pack of strays.

MBDK arrived with approved equipment and caught twelve dogs without incident.

Rocky was the thirteenth; a resident tried to free him, and a struggle broke out.

A knife came out, and officers let go of the equipment to avoid further escalation.

In the chaos, Rocky was strangled by the rope; that is not the story the first video told.

Most people who saw it — not just Mekyun — drew the same conclusion she did.

MBDK has given its account; the investigation has not concluded, but what is not in dispute is what Mekyun did when the questions started.

#anjingliar #tangkapan #ikutsop #ancam ♬ original sound – Media Selangor @mediaselangor Majlis Bandaraya Diraja Klang (MBDK) menegaskan operasi menangkap anjing liar di Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Klang baru-baru ini dilaksanakan mengikut prosedur operasi standard (SOP) yang ditetapkan Kementerian Perumahan dan Kerajaan Tempatan (KPKT). Datuk Bandarnya Dato' Abd Hamid Hussain berkata operasi itu dijalankan susulan banyak aduan diterima daripada penduduk berhubung ancaman anjing liar terhadap keselamatan awam, termasuk satu kemalangan yang menyebabkan mangsa kini dirawat di Unit Rawatan Rapi (ICU). #mbdk

Built On Being Real

The difference is what happened next.

Mekyun corrected herself publicly, in her own words, on her own account.

That matters more than the mistake.

Her audience spans communities that do not always speak to each other — Malaysian Chinese and Malay, urban and kampung, young professionals and grandmothers who learned about her through their grandchildren.

That bridge was not built by being perfect; it was built by being real.

Getting something wrong and owning it, cleanly and quickly, is exactly the kind of realness that built it.

In a feed full of people who never apologise, she did.

That’s the story.

READ MORE: Influencer Called A Man A Pig, Cursed His Whole Family, Now It Was A “Poor Choice Of Words”

READ MORE: How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

READ MORE: Breaking Barriers: Malaysian Chinese Influencer’s Military Pride Runs In The Family

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