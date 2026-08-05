He Called The Negeri Sembilan Result, Now He’s Saying GE16 Could Come By February

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Before the Negeri Sembilan state election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders called Ong Kian Ming’s numbers a “challenge.”

After polling day, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 25 seats.

PH was left with 11; Ong’s model had said 23 to 25.

Nobody is calling it a challenge anymore.

Now the former deputy minister and DAP MP for Bangi is making a bigger call — that Malaysia could be heading into its 16th general election as early as late February 2027.

Ong updated his timeline on Keluar Sekejap, a political podcast hosted by Khairy Jamaluddin, the former Youth and Sports Minister, and Shahril Hamdan, a former UMNO communications director — two figures with deep roots inside the BN establishment.

The Domino He’s Watching

The clock, Ong says, starts on 16 August.

That is when DAP holds its National Representative Conference — and decides how long it will stay inside the federal unity government.

Ong laid out the sequence:

If DAP decides to stay only through the 2027 Budget presentation in October, it likely exits the government by December 2026.

If DAP pulls its ministers in December, Ong predicts UMNO moves next — either withdrawing support or staging a mass cabinet resignation by January 2027.

A collapsed federal majority forces Parliament’s dissolution. GE16 lands by late February 2027 — after Chinese New Year, before Ramadan.

The window is not accidental.

It is, Ong argues, the most politically convenient slot for parties banking on Malay voter mobilisation.

The Voter Math Nobody Wants To Say Out Loud

Ong was blunt about what a February election means for each community.

Chinese voter turnout, he predicts, will be suppressed — many will have already used their travel leave returning home for the Lunar New Year, leaving little capacity to travel back to their home constituencies to vote.

Malay voter turnout, by contrast, could spike.

Voters heading home ahead of Hari Raya would be in their constituencies anyway — making it easier, not harder, to cast a ballot.

It is not a conspiracy theory.

It is a calendar.

Not A Commentator, But A Statistician

Ong, frequently referred to as “Botak” because of his clean-shaven head, is not a commentator guessing at vibes.

He holds a PhD in political science from Duke University and a Masters in Economics from the University of Cambridge, and has built a track record on arithmetic, not instinct.

More notably, he has published analyses warning that his own party — DAP — faces structural collapse in minority voter support.

That willingness to deliver bad news to his own coalition is precisely why analysts, opposition strategists, and media outlets treat his data as a serious internal alarm rather than partisan noise.

The Negeri Sembilan call was not luck; it was a model.

But It Is Not A Guarantee

Ong’s February timeline is a domino theory, not a guarantee, and every step requires the previous one to fall.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or UMNO leadership could execute a cabinet reshuffle, a structural realignment, or a confidence-building gesture that keeps the coalition intact past the budget.

Political parties, as a rule, prefer staying in power to triggering an election they are not certain of winning.

The government has publicly dismissed Ong’s projections as variables subject to voter sentiment.

Privately, his data is a different conversation entirely.

The 16 August DAP congress is now the most watched date in Malaysian politics.

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Steps Down As Negeri Sembilan DAP Chief, Steps Nowhere Else

READ MORE: Anthony Loke Lost The South, Now They’re Asking About The North

READ MORE: What BN-PN Must Do In PAS-Led States To Keep The Alliance Intact

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