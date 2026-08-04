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50 Dogs Poisoned In One Month At Kajang Industrial Estate, Businessman Offers RM1,000 Reward To Find Culprit
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50 Dogs Poisoned In One Month At Kajang Industrial Estate, Businessman Offers RM1,000 Reward To Find Culprit

Over roughly four weeks, 50 dogs — strays and owned animals alike — were poisoned across a Kajang industrial estate, and the RM1,000 reward offered to identify the culprit remains unclaimed.

by
August 4, 2026
Facebook: Kwan Say Hong
In Brief
  • Around 50 dogs were poisoned at Pusat Perindustrian Sungai Chua in Kajang within a single month, with no culprit caught.
  • A local businessman is offering RM1,000 for any evidence, such as CCTV or dashcam footage, identifying the perpetrator.
  • Under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, poisoning animals is a crime carrying fines up to RM100,000 and three years in prison.

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Sometime in early July, someone began leaving poisoned food around Pusat Perindustrian Sungai Chua in Kajang.

By the time anyone raised the alarm, roughly 50 dogs were dead — strays and owned dogs alike.

Nobody has been caught.

A local businessman is now offering RM1,000 to anyone who can identify the perpetrator.

He is not waiting for an investigation to produce results; he is buying one.

CCTV footage, dashcam recordings — anything that puts a face to the act.

It Is Not a Solution, It Is a Crime.

Kajang municipal councillor Kwan Say Hong confirmed the deaths and convened a meeting with business operators, workers, animal welfare NGOs, and the security company managing the estate.

The case has been reported to police and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Kwan, who represents DAP in Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj), was careful to say what everyone already knows: stray dogs are a problem.

They feature regularly on complaint lists at MPKj and councils across the country; nobody is pretending otherwise.

But poisoning, he said, is not a solution; it is a crime.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, Section 31 — the provision covering poisoning — a conviction carries a minimum fine of RM20,000, up to RM100,000, and up to three years in prison.

The law exists; it just needs someone to use it — and after the death of Rocky during a Klang council operation last week, the treatment of dogs in Malaysia is no longer a quiet complaint.

@reinalum It is my hope that we can rise above as a society. We need to understand that our main principle is to protect animals and never condone unfair treatment of animals. But to solve the issue, both sides have to understand their roles, POV and understand EACH OTHER too. Although nothing we do now can bring back Rocky's life but we can bring a change in his name. #rocky #animalrights #pets ♬ original sound – Reina Lum

READ MORE: How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

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