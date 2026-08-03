[Watch] You Said You Love Dogs, The Rubbish You Left Behind Says Otherwise

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A video by Save The Strays Team — a non-profit animal welfare and rescue group — has struck a nerve online, and the message was not the usual plea to adopt or donate.

It was simpler than that.

Clean up after yourself.

The clip, which has accumulated 9,000 likes and over 1,100 shares, features a blunt takedown of a specific type of animal feeder — the kind who leaves food scraps, paper and rubbish scattered on the ground, then walks away feeling virtuous.

You’re not making people love dogs, the speaker says.

You’re making people hate them more.

The Argument Nobody Could Argue With

The video’s sharpest moment is not an appeal to compassion; it is an appeal to self-interest.

If someone came to your street every day and left it filthy — even with good intentions — would you be okay with that?

The comment section answered that question unanimously; nobody defended the mess.

Commenter Suzanne You offered a practical fix: “Use a plate. Wait for them to finish eating. Take it away after.” Four words of civic sense that apparently needed saying out loud.

Another commenter echoed the same: “The purpose is good. Just wait until they finish before taking away the trash.”

Nobody disagreed with feeding strays, but everyone agreed the rubbish had to go.

The Dog Is Not The Problem, The Feeder Is

In Malaysia’s ongoing tension between stray animal feeders and residents, the debate is usually framed as dog lovers versus dog haters. This video refuses that framing entirely.

Ricky Soong, president of the Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA), told TRP that the speaker’s frustration is one he recognises immediately.

I’ve seen my fair share of such mess left behind. The considerate ones will still clean up when reminded. Some will scold you back — ‘this is your father’s road?’

Soong’s position is direct: sloppy feeding does more damage to stray dog welfare than no feeding at all as it does not turn neighbours against the feeders, but turns them against the animals.

The dog becomes the victim of the very person claiming to protect it.

Love is not a licence. You need responsibility. Feed in front of your house, or at least clean up. Don’t bring a bad name to strays.

The ask, he stressed, is not complicated; it is three words: feed and clean.

When Good Feeding Still Goes Wrong

Cleaning up after feeding strays is the floor, not the ceiling.

Threads user Nour Azyan, posting an infographic this week, made the harder case: even responsible feeding, without sterilisation or rescue efforts, compounds the problem over time — healthier dogs have more pups, packs grow larger, territorial behaviour increases, and the cycle of complaints to local councils begins.

That cycle brought enforcement officers to Taman Teluk Gedung Indah on the night of 29 July.

That night, a domesticated pet dog named Rocky died during a Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) stray-capture operation in Port Klang, allegedly beaten and strangled with a loop cable while his owner begged officers to stop.

Rocky was not a stray — he was someone’s pet, and his death has since triggered a police investigation, a Selangor Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) probe under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, and public condemnation from both Housing Minister Nga Kor Ming and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor.

Three voices, one week, the same chain: feeding without accountability breeds resentment; resentment breeds complaints; complaints bring enforcement; and enforcement — unchecked — kills.

The speaker in the Save The Strays video warned, “Don’t let the dog become the victim.”

In Port Klang, it already did.

READ MORE: How The Rocky Case Snowballed: Viral Outrage, Police Probe, Royal Statement

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