[Watch] Why Is Khairy Jamaluddin Riding A Japanese Army Main Battle Tank?

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Khairy Jamaluddin has a habit of turning up in unexpected places, and this time, it was on top of a 50-tonne Japanese main battle tank.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the former health minister in full military-style camouflage — tactical helmet, communications headset — at what appears to be a Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) training ground, riding or operating a Type 90 main battle tank.

He was not watching from the sidelines; he was on the vehicle.

The Type 90 is not a prop.

Built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, it is one of Japan’s most capable frontline battle tanks — 50.2 tonnes, armed with a German Rheinmetall Rh-120 120mm smoothbore cannon, and not the sort of hardware you stumble onto by accident.

For context: Malaysia’s own army operates the PT-91M Pendekar, which weighs in at 45.1 tonnes.

The Type 90 is heavier, newer, and considerably more capable.

Civilian tourists do not get rides on it.

Before the Speculation, the Credentials

Khairy is not simply a former health minister with a social media following.

He is a qualified airborne paratrooper and former commander of Regiment 508 of the Rejimen Askar Wataniah (Malaysian Territorial Army), holding the rank of Brigadier General.

He has actual military training, actual rank, and actual credibility in defence circles.

That context reframes the photos entirely.

The uniform is not unusual for him; the access is not surprising given his background.

What remains unexplained is the purpose — and that is a very different question from asking whether he belongs on a tank at all.

He does; the question is why he was on this tank, now.

The Price of Pacifism

The Type 90 that Khairy was photographed on costs approximately ¥800 million Japanese Yen (RM 20.88 million) per unit.

At its peak in the early 1990s, the price climbed as high as ¥1.1 billion (RM 29 million) per unit, routinely making it the most expensive production battle tank in the world.

The reason it cost so much is straightforward: Japan’s post-war arms export ban meant Mitsubishi Heavy Industries could only build it for one customer, the JGSDF, keeping production numbers low and unit costs high.

Only 341 units were ever built.

Production ended in 2009, so there is no newer price — that ¥800 million figure is the last known official procurement cost.

That ban was lifted in April 2026 when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government formally ended Japan’s decades-long pacifist export restrictions, opening the door for Japanese defence firms to sell hardware like this to friendly nations overseas — including in Southeast Asia.

That ban was rooted in Japan’s post-war pacifist constitution — Article 9 — which renounced war as a sovereign right, making the export of weapons to others a contradiction of everything Japan had committed to after 1945 when it surrendered in World War II.

Plausible, Unconfirmed, Unexplained

Speculation has ranged from a media visit to documentary filming to potential defence industry engagement.

All three are plausible; none have been confirmed.

What is notable is not the speculation — it is the silence; as of publication, Khairy has issued no statement.

No Malaysian government ministry has commented, and no official explanation has been offered for why a former minister was dressed in JGSDF camouflage on a frontline Japanese battle tank.

A press visit does not usually require a comms helmet.

A documentary crew does not usually wear the uniform of the military they are filming.

The photos are asking a question; the people in them are not answering.

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