The Wrong Date, The Right Person: How One AirAsia Staff Member Got A Nurse To Her Brother’s Bedside

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When her brother was seriously injured in a road accident in Sarawak, a nurse known as Esther Rachel and her younger sibling rushed to Penang airport to book the first flight home — only to realise at the check-in counter that they had accidentally selected 31 July instead of 24 July.

They did not realise the mistake until 1.50 pm.

Their flight was at 2.15 pm.

With 25 minutes to spare and a queue at the counter, they ran.

Then They Met Suzana

The AirAsia staff member they found was Suzana Joyce Richard Nelson.

She heard the situation, checked availability, and helped to change their dates to the same day.

They only had to pay the fare difference.

They made it to the gate.

The Part She Felt Guilty Saying

Then came the part the woman later described as almost too much to feel grateful for: the flight was delayed.

The very flight they had nearly missed — the one they had booked wrong, scrambled to fix, and sprinted to catch — had been sitting there waiting.

In her Threads post, she wrote that she felt almost guilty saying it, but the delay had given them the time they needed.

She expressed her gratitude to Suzana.

Perhaps for you it was just another day at work. But for us, in the most frightening moment of our lives, it meant everything.

In the comments, a follower shared AirAsia’s official feedback QR code, directing her to compliment Suzana directly to management.

Esther replied that she would.

READ MORE: Cute Aggression On Social Media As AirAsia And Other Brands Hop On “Toddler Takeover” Trend

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