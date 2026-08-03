The Wrong Date, The Right Person: How One AirAsia Staff Member Got A Nurse To Her Brother’s Bedside
A nurse rushing to reach her injured brother in Sarawak booked same-day tickets at Penang airport — and accidentally selected the wrong date. An AirAsia staff member and a delayed flight got her home in time.
Threads: esther_rachel.sj/Malay Mail
In Brief
- Esther and her sibling booked the wrong flight date whilst rushing to reach their seriously injured brother in Sarawak.
- AirAsia staff member Suzana quickly changed their tickets to the correct date, charging only the fare difference.
- The flight was delayed, giving them just enough time to board, which Esther described as almost too much to feel grateful for.