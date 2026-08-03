She Sang Negaraku Every Week, Now She Has To Explain Why She Is Malaysian

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A Malaysian woman posted a carousel on Instagram last week.

No breaking news, no political statement, just a quiet question that apparently needed asking in 2026.

Go back where?

The post by @xixi.xiangguan began simply: she had been seeing more and more comments telling Chinese Malaysians to “go back to China” and Indian Malaysians to “go back to India.”

Every time she read those words, she said, she stopped.

Not out of hurt, but out of genuine confusion.

China has never been her home; her grandparents never spoke about another country as if it was waiting for them, and her parents never raised her believing the family were guests.

She stood in school assembly every week and sang Negaraku, argued about the best nasi lemak, and complained about traffic.

Being Malaysian was never something I had to prove. It was simply who I was. Until recently.

The Malaysia She Remembers

The post did not reach for grand arguments about citizenship or constitutional rights; it reached for smaller things.

Two Indian uncles in Sabah who waited 20 minutes with her wallet after she left it behind in a self-service lobby.

Every bank card, every ringgit, still there. “Finally, you came back,” they smiled.

A Malay female staff member at IOI Puchong who quietly applied her own staff discount to a stranger’s drink, then whispered: “Shhh… don’t tell anyone.”

A Grab pakcik who made sure she reached her destination safely because he was worried she was walking alone.

A Malay girl who handed over a sanitary pad without hesitation; none of these people asked what race she was first.

That is why I refuse to believe that comment sections represent Malaysia. Because the Malaysians I know help one another without first asking what race they are.

Still Here, Still Building

Her family never lived as though they were waiting to leave.

They stayed, worked, built businesses, paid taxes, and voted — not to prove anything, but because they believed they were building Malaysia.

That, she wrote, is why the comments sting.

Not because they make her question whether she belongs, but because they reveal something colder: some people have never believed she did.

The cover photo is her in a baju kurung; she was not making a point — she was just dressed.

That is the whole story.

She is not alone in saying so; Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has recently rebuked politicians who use the same rhetoric, calling it insulting and a denial of reality, saying Malaysia is the home of its Chinese and Indian communities — not a waiting room.

READ MORE: Sanusi Said Go Back To China And India, MCA Said: Have You Seen What DAP Did?

READ MORE: The Malaysian Chinese Who Warns Chinese People About Being Too Chinese — And Called For ‘Ultra Kiasu’ Critics To Be Detained Under ISA

READ MORE: Getting Malaysian Chinese Migration History Right: It Was About Economic Opportunity, Not Communism

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