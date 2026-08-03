Grab Driver Who Defended Islam On Camera Has Not Been Suspended, Company Confirms

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The Grab driver who was filmed calmly defending Islam after a passenger made remarks about the Quran has not been suspended, and his account on the platform remains fully active.

Grab Malaysia confirmed on Sunday that no disciplinary action had been taken against the driver, identified as Danial, and that the company had reached out to offer him support.

The clarification came after Danial himself posted online that he expected a permanent ban — a claim that spread quickly and drew widespread public anger directed at the ride-hailing company.

“No action has been taken against the driver-partner, and his account remains fully active, as he was not under investigation during our review of the incident,” Grab Malaysia said in a statement.

He Didn’t Take the Bait

The incident occurred on 30 July, at approximately 5:55 PM in Johor Bahru.

Dashcam footage captured a passenger making remarks about the Quran that were widely described as insulting to Islam.

Danial responded calmly, asked the passenger to leave the vehicle, and did not escalate the situation.

The footage circulated rapidly on social media.

Public reaction was largely sympathetic toward the driver.

The Authorities Respond

A police report was lodged on 31 July.

Johor Bahru Selatan police subsequently opened an investigation under three provisions: Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Danial’s phone was temporarily held by police for forensic analysis.

His Grab account was not affected.

Grab Malaysia said driver-partners “deserve a safe and respectful working environment” and that its Code of Conduct strictly prohibits discrimination, hate speech, and harassment on its platform.

The company said it would cooperate fully with authorities investigating the matter.

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