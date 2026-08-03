Grab Driver Who Defended Islam On Camera Has Not Been Suspended, Company Confirms
Amid viral rumours of a ban, Grab Malaysia confirmed that driver Danial’s account remains fully active after a dashcam video of him calmly defending Islam against a passenger’s remarks spread widely online.
Malay Mail/Facebook
In Brief
- Grab Malaysia confirmed Danial has not been suspended, with his account remaining fully active and the company offering him support.
- Danial calmly asked the passenger to leave after they made remarks widely described as insulting to Islam, without escalating the situation.
- Police opened an investigation into the passenger under the Sedition Act, Penal Code, and Communications and Multimedia Act.