ChatGPT Can Now Hail You A Ride, It Just Can’t Pay For It Yet

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Planning a night out used to mean five apps.

Now it means four apps and a chatbot.

Bolt, the ride-hailing platform operating in Malaysia and dozens of other markets, has integrated with ChatGPT — meaning users can ask the AI assistant for a ride, get a price estimate, check driver arrival times, and find the best pickup spot, all without leaving the conversation.

The catch: when you are ready to go, ChatGPT hands you off to the Bolt app to complete the booking.

Payment inside ChatGPT is coming, Bolt says.

Just not yet.

Great Conversation, Same Old Closing Move

Inside ChatGPT, a user can ask for a ride from Point A to Point B, see upfront pricing, compare route options, and get pickup suggestions.

The conversation does the legwork that usually happens across multiple taps in a dedicated app.

It is genuinely useful — provided you already have the Bolt app installed. Which, to be fair, most Bolt users do.

Bolt Malaysia General Manager Afzan Lutfi put it plainly: “People don’t plan their evening in five different apps anymore. A lot of that planning happens in one conversation with AI now.”

He is not wrong.

He just did not mention that the sixth tap still opens Bolt.

Big Reach, One Gap

Most tech rollouts go market by market; Bolt launched everywhere at once, which either means the integration was clean enough to skip the caution, or Bolt wanted the headline — probably both.

The distribution logic is hard to argue with: ChatGPT has 900 million weekly users, and Bolt did not buy that reach; it plugged into it.

Bolt cited Accenture Research — the market analysis arm of global consulting firm Accenture, generally considered a reliable if corporate-leaning source — showing 80 per cent of travellers globally now use AI for travel planning, a real number that also includes anyone who has ever asked ChatGPT where to eat in Penang.

That statistic is doing a lot of work to justify one product decision.

This is a smart distribution play dressed up as a product revolution — though as one Malaysian commuter noted on Threads, being discovered first means little when Grab is quoting half the price for the same route.

The revolution arrives when you can pay inside ChatGPT without opening the app — until then, Bolt has made itself easier to discover, and in a crowded ride-hailing market, that still counts for something.

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