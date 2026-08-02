RXZ Members 8.0 Drew 200,000 Riders, Four Died On The Way

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The last thing Muhammad Bakhtiar Mazlan did was ride home from a party he loved.

The 22-year-old from Batu Pahat had made the long journey north to Terengganu for RXZ Members 8.0, the annual gathering that this year pulled in over 200,000 motorcycle enthusiasts — a record.

He was on his way back alone on the LPT2 highway when his Honda Vario lost control near Kilometre 354 in Dungun.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was around 3 pm on Friday (31 July).

Muhammad Bakhtiar was not the only one.

A Weekend of Records — and Funerals

Before the weekend was over, four riders were dead.

A 19-year-old died in Temerloh — heading to the event.

Two more were killed in Maran.

Bakhtiar fell on the return leg.

The accidents were separate, the locations spread across Pahang and Terengganu, but the thread connecting them was the same: they were all on the road because of RXZ Members 8.0.

The event itself ran without incident; the highway did not.

This is not a new headline, as every year, the gathering makes two kinds of news: the spectacle of tens of thousands of bikes rolling through Terengganu, and the quieter, grimmer reports filed by district police chiefs along the route.

The venues change, but the pattern does not.

200,000 Riders, No Convoy Safety Framework

To understand the scale: 200,000 participants means more motorcycles converging on a single Malaysian state in a single weekend than most countries manage in a year.

They come from Johor, Kedah, Sabah — some riding through the night, some through the afternoon heat of a highway with no shade and no mercy.

There is no mandatory rest stop rotation, no coordinated highway authority briefing and no pre-ride safety protocol with any enforcement behind it.

There is enthusiasm, and there is the road, and sometimes the road wins.

Rider fatigue on long highway stretches — particularly after a full day at a high-energy event — is a well-documented killer.

Muhammad Bakhtiar was riding solo; no one beside him to notice if his head dipped.

♬ original sound – Me Nut Motor @menutmotor Rxz tk salah,event tk salah kita yg perlu kawal diri sebaik mungkin.. klu boleh sebelum pergi biar cukup tdo ride ni sgt memenatkan 8-10jam atas moto kepit la ko puas puas.. pape pun sudah selamat sampai #rxz

The Homestay Photo and the Heartbreak of It

While the accident reports were still coming in, a different kind of story was going viral.

Photos circulated of RXZ riders scrubbing and mopping their rented homestays before checking out — leaving them cleaner than they found them.

Homeowners were effusive; social media folks shared the images widely, praising the men.

It didn’t last.

The calls came quickly; shut it down and tell Terengganu to stop hosting it.

The economic boost — food vendors, petrol stations, homestays, all of it — does not justify four coffins, but supporters pushed back just as fast.

Individual Fault, Collective Gathering

The accidents were caused by individuals, not the event, and you cannot punish 200,000 responsible riders for the choices of a few.

The community cleans up after itself, literally.

Both arguments are reasonable, but neither resolves the central problem.

An event of this size, on public highways, with no systemic safety infrastructure, is not a community gathering but a managed risk that nobody is managing.

Terengganu gets the boost; the grief lands somewhere else — in Batu Pahat, Temerloh, and Maran.

The religious question has been raised before: popular Islamic preacher Ustaz Azhar Idrus ruled that deaths in illegal racing or dangerous riding carry the weight of sin — but he drew a clear line at illegal racing, not gatherings like this.

The Road Was Always Part of the Event

Here is the thing about RXZ Members 8.0 that the programme booklet does not say: for most participants, the ride is the event.

The highway, the convoy, the hours on the bike with your people — that is the point.

The gathering in Terengganu is the destination, but the journey is the soul of it.

Which means the deaths did not happen outside the event.

They happened inside it, on the most dangerous stretch of it.

The part with no marshals, no medics on standby, no one counting who left and who arrived.

READ MORE: ‘We Feel Relieved When They Die’: A Doctor’s Honest Truth About Mat Rempit

READ MORE: Confessions Of An Ex-Mat Lajak; He Moved On From Bicycle To Motorcycle

READ MORE: RXZ Members: The Nuisance Continues As Malaysians Criticise Bike Gathering

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