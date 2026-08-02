[Photos] Malaysia’s Makgeolli Moment Just Got A Serious Upgrade

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Malaysia did not need convincing about makgeolli.

That work was done quietly and patiently over more than a decade — one chilled bottle of peach or white grape rice wine at a time, tucked into hypermarket fridges and online shopping carts across the country.

By the time Jipyeong Brewery arrived at ASAP by Lye in Petaling Jaya recently, Malaysians already knew the drink.

They just had not yet met this version of it.

Jipyeong is not a newcomer to makgeolli — Korea’s ancient unfiltered rice wine, cloudy by nature, lightly fizzy by character, and prized for centuries as much for its probiotic richness as for its easy, earthy drinkability.

Founded in 1925, it is one of Korea’s most storied producers of the traditional unfiltered rice wine — a drink that predates most of the country’s modern institutions.

What is new is its ambition in Southeast Asia, with Malaysia among its first and most deliberate targets.

The Korean Community Put Its Name Behind It; That Was The Point

Distributed locally by Luen Heng F&B (one of Malaysia’s leading suppliers in beverages, wines, beers and spirits), the brewery’s Malaysian lineup arrives with four variants: a classic Fresh, a nutty Chestnut, and two contemporary low-alcohol lines in Matcha and Lychee, coming soon, all sitting at 5.6% ABV and priced around RM24 at speciality retailers including Wine Warehouse and Podo Wine.

The price point is intentional, so is the placement.

This is not a hypermarket play.

Luen Heng F&B is positioning Jipyeong where the Malaysian drinks scene has been quietly maturing — in speciality bottle shops and modern bars where consumers are already asking better questions about what they are drinking and why.

The launch itself highlighted that ambition.

Guest of Honour Datuk Roh Jae-yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs at Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, brought something no marketing budget can manufacture — the quiet endorsement of an established Korean business community that has spent years building trust in this country.

His presence said, without saying it, that this is a product the Korean community in Malaysia is proud to put its name behind.

Sean Soh, Commercial Director of Luen Heng F&B, described makgeolli as “a contemporary take on Korea’s traditional unfiltered rice wine.”

Translation: Malaysian drinkers today want something real, not just something trendy; a drink with a century behind it, presented properly, hits both.

Good All Along, Introduced Properly, Finally

The Matcha and Lychee variants are the welcome mat.

Familiar enough to invite curiosity, light enough for a casual evening, and contemporary enough to photograph well.

But the Fresh and Chestnut lines are where Jipyeong’s century of craft speaks for itself — complex, less sweet, and built for the drinker who has graduated beyond the fruit aisle.

Malaysia’s makgeolli story did not start here.

But it may well be remembered as the moment the category stopped being a novelty and started being taken seriously.

The drink was always good.

It just got a proper introduction.

All photos taken by the writer.

READ MORE: [Photos] The Seoul Restaurant That KL Has Been Queuing For Since January

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