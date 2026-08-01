[Watch] Horns, Robes, Ballot: Disney’s Maleficent Votes In Negeri Sembilan

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Roslina Janian arrived at SK Felda Palong 3 in Gemas this morning (1 August) in a black robe, horned headpiece, and staff; she was there to vote.

The 46-year-old turned heads — and phones — at the polling centre, but the process, election officials noted, proceeded without a hitch.

Maleficent, it turns out, waits in line like everyone else.

This was not, for the record, her first time.

At the previous state election, Roslina came with friends in matching school uniforms.

Today she upgraded.

I wanted to try something different and make polling day more festive. Whatever my appearance, my responsibility as a citizen to vote remains the priority.

Villain costume, genuine civic sentiment, the irony was apparently lost on no one.

Turnout Climbs, And The Clock Is Still Running

The numbers suggest people got the message — costumed or otherwise.

By 4 PM, turnout had surged to 65.38% — 562,133 voters out of 859,760 — a near 14-percentage-point jump from the 51.58% recorded just two hours earlier, with polling still open until 6 PM.

It was a long way from the morning’s slow start.

At 9 AM, only 8.29% of voters — some 71,106 people — had turned out; DUN Labu led early at 10.4%, while DUN Rantau trailed at 6.4%.

The Election Commission (SPR) has projected a final turnout of between 72% and 75%, which would comfortably eclipse the 61.89% recorded in the 2023 state election.

Across the state’s 36 seats, participation was broadly consistent.

N.28 Kota led with 72.1% turnout by 4 PM, while N.08 Bahau, N.30 Lukut and N.11 Lobak trailed at 59% — a narrow gap that points to unusually uniform civic engagement statewide.

Nobody Wanted To Be Outdone

Roslina was not alone in making the point dramatically.

Earlier in the day, a 100-year-old woman from a Chinese New Village arrived at her polling station, family in tow, and cast her ballot without fanfare.

Pakatan Harapan’s N.22 Rahang seat candidate Siaw Meow Keong posted the moment on Facebook while turnout was still at 51.58%.

By 4 PM, it appeared most of Negeri Sembilan had found its answer.

Preliminary results are expected as early as 10 PM tonight, with a full count before midnight.

READ MORE: If A 100-Year-Old Can Vote, What’s Your Excuse? Negeri Sembilan Hits 65% Turnout By 4 PM

READ MORE: The Night Before Negeri Sembilan Voted, BN Was Already Open To Its Next Deal With PN

READ MORE: Sorry Lah, But Malaysian Indian Voters Are Already Moving On

READ MORE: [Watch] PKR Says It Can’t Afford To Buy Votes, MCA Says Watch The Video

READ MORE: Sanusi Said Go Back To China And India, MCA Said: Have You Seen What DAP Did?

READ MORE: PH Kept Governing As The Votes Left, Now The Votes Have Run Out

READ MORE: “The Malays Only Have This Land”: Sanusi Turns A Negeri Sembilan Rally Into A Civilisational Warning

READ MORE: She Asked About MCA’s Deal With PAS’s Coalition, MCA Told Her To Stay Home

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