[Unofficial] Anthony Loke Lost By 491 Votes, His Party Won 9 Out Of 11, PKR And Amanah Won 2 Out Of 25

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Anthony Loke went on camera tonight and said sorry.

491 votes; that is how much his MCA opponent beat him by — and with unofficial results showing Siow Kong Choon at 5,418 against Loke’s 4,927, there is little left to count that changes that number.

Three terms as assemblyman, a Cabinet minister, the man who runs DAP.

Gone by less than 500 ballots.

While he was losing, his party was winning everything else in sight.

Lobak? Won by 7,000. Bukit Kepayang? Nearly 8,000.

And in a party where accountability is not just a word, the question is already forming — whether a Secretary-General who could not hold his own seat can hold his position as DAP chief in Negeri Sembilan.

DAP: 9 From 11, PKR: 2 From 16, Amanah: 0 From 9

Seat after seat, DAP candidates were walking away with comfortable margins while their boss was watching the count go the wrong way.

Nine wins from eleven seats contested, that is DAP’s night.

Now look at the rest of PH.

PKR contested 16 seats — the most of any PH party in the state; they won two.

Amanah contested nine; they won zero.

One Party Carried 36, The Other Two Dropped 25

Between them, the two parties that are supposed to anchor PH in the Malay heartland went 2 for 25.

That is not a rough night; that is a collapse.

DAP did not just pull its weight tonight; it pulled everyone else’s weight too.

And the scoreboard makes it plain: with 36 seats in play, Barisan Nasional (BN) is sitting at 18, PH at 11, Perikatan Nasional (PN) at 7, and Bersatu at zero — BN needing just one more to cross the 19-seat threshold for outright control, while PH is still eight seats short and running out of seats to find them in.

So here is what tonight actually looks like.

PH’s weakest performer was the party that contested the most seats.

PH’s strongest performer was the party whose leader just lost his own seat by 491 votes.

The Man Who Held PH Up Could Not Hold His Own Seat

Loke built the floor everyone else stood on tonight.

He just couldn’t stand on it himself.

He closed his concession the way you close something you mean.

Walaupun kami tidak dapat memenangi kerusi ini, anda semua akan sentiasa berada di dalam hati kami.

(Even though we could not win this seat, you will always be in our hearts.)

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READ MORE: PH Kept Governing As The Votes Left, Now The Votes Have Run Out

READ MORE: “The Malays Only Have This Land”: Sanusi Turns A Negeri Sembilan Rally Into A Civilisational Warning

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