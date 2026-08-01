She Lost A Child, Her Cat Stayed, Now The Cat Is Gone Too

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Nur Amna had been through the kind of loss most people do not talk about in public.

She had lost a child.

And in the silence that followed, the one who stayed — who sat with her, listened without judgment, and answered every confession with a soft meow — was a black-and-white tuxedo cat named Teana.

Nur Amna’s Facebook feed is mostly cooking: sizzling mee for breakfast, parenting tips, garden updates; the kind of page where nothing is trying too hard.

The post about Teana was different.

Today (31 July), after four days in a veterinary ward, Teana’s kidneys failed; she was 15.

Nur Amna, based in Kuala Lumpur, wrote a farewell post that began as a tribute and quietly became something harder to categorise.

Not quite eulogy, not quite therapy, but somewhere in between.

Walaupun awak hanya membalas dengan ‘meow’, kehadiran awak sudah cukup menenangkan jiwa saya.

(Even though you only answered with a meow, your presence was enough to calm my soul.)

There Before Anyone Else Was

Teana had been there before the husband.

Before the children, before the version of Nur Amna that exists today.

The cat had watched her go from single to married, from childless to a mother, from whole to broken and back again.

When the second pregnancy came, Teana was sent to her mother-in-law’s kampung temporarily — and when she returned, recognised them both immediately.

She waited at the door every evening; she slept beneath the baby’s cradle; she woke the household for Subuh without fail.

Eyes Still Open, Until They Weren’t

The photos Nur Amna posted tell the story in two frames.

On the left: Teana in a hospital box, wrapped in medical gauze, head barely raised, eyes still open.

On the right: Teana in her prime — sharp yellow-green eyes, full coat, the particular expression of a cat who has decided she owns the house and is merely tolerating everyone else in it.

Before and after, 15 years in two photographs.

Selamat jalan, Teana. Terima kasih kerana menjadi sebahagian daripada hidup kami selama 15 tahun.

(Safe travels, Teana. Thank you for being part of our lives for 15 years.)

The Space a Lost Child Leaves Behind

People grieve pets; that is not new.

But what is rarer is someone admitting, without apology, that a cat filled the space a lost child left behind — and meaning it without drama, without performance, just as plain fact.

Teana was, by all accounts, a difficult cat.

She did not like sharing food, she had opinions, and she meowed at inconvenient hours.

She also never left.

And when something that never left finally does, proper grief is not an overreaction. It is the only honest response.

READ MORE: Cat Abuse Incident At Ipoh Morning Market Raises Concerns Over Animal Welfare

READ MORE: Stray Cats Found Dismembered With Split Abdomen In UM Campus

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