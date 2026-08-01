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Polling Agent Collapsed And Died At His Post, He Had Just Finished Lunch
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Polling Agent Collapsed And Died At His Post, He Had Just Finished Lunch

A 66-year-old polling agent collapsed and died at his post in Nilai on election day — after finishing lunch, after doing everything right.

by
August 1, 2026
Guang Ming/China Press
In Brief
  • Nadarajah, 66, a Pakatan Harapan polling agent, collapsed and died at SJK(C) Nilai after finishing lunch.
  • CPR was administered immediately and an ambulance called, but he was pronounced dead en route to hospital.
  • Voting continued without disruption, as required, while 859,760 Negeri Sembilan voters cast their ballots that day.

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A polling agent,66-year-old Nadarajah from Nilai Bukit Kuda, had already finished lunch.

The volunteer had spent the morning at SJK(C) Nilai, doing what polling agents do — watching, waiting, making sure the process was clean.

He was there as a Pakatan Harapan (PH) representative.

He was there by choice.

Then he collapsed; colleagues at the polling centre noticed immediately.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered on the spot, and an ambulance was called; everything that could be done was done.

Nadarajah was pronounced dead on the way to hospital due to suspected cardiac arrest, though the exact cause of death remains pending confirmation from the hospital and relevant authorities. (Pix: China Press)

The Vote Went On

It had to.

In the immediate aftermath, staff and polling agents at the centre were shaken.

But the Election Commission’s (SPR) procedures are clear, and in this case they held — voting continued without disruption, as scheduled.

That detail is both necessary and quietly difficult to sit with. The machine keeps moving. A man had just died inside it.

Across Negeri Sembilan, 859,760 voters were casting their ballots in the state’s 16th election.

By 4 PM, 65.38% had voted.

Results are expected before midnight, but Nadarajah will not see them.

Based on original reporting by Guang Ming and China Press.

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