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If A 100-Year-Old Can Vote, What’s Your Excuse? Negeri Sembilan Hits 65% Turnout By 4 PM
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If A 100-Year-Old Can Vote, What’s Your Excuse? Negeri Sembilan Hits 65% Turnout By 4 PM

A century-old grandmother quietly showed up to vote in Negeri Sembilan’s state election — and by 4PM, 65.38% of the state had followed suit.

by
August 1, 2026
Facebook: Siau Meow Kong 萧妙光
In Brief
  • A 100-year-old woman voted in the Negeri Sembilan state election, prompting a PH candidate to publicly shame non-voters on Facebook.
  • Turnout surged from 51.58% at 2 PM to 65.38% by 4 PM, with the Election Commission projecting a final turnout of 72% to 75%.
  • Participation was notably consistent across all 36 seats, with turnout ranging narrowly between 59% and 72.1% by 4 PM.

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She is 100 years old; she came anyway.

A centenarian turned up at her polling station this morning, family in tow, and cast her vote in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election — an act so unremarkable to her, and so pointed to everyone else, that a candidate couldn’t resist making it very public.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) N.22 Rahang candidate and DAP treasurer Siaw Meow Keong posted the moment on Facebook at around 2 PM, when overall voter turnout was sitting at 51.58% — meaning roughly half of the state’s 859,760 registered voters had yet to move.

Even a 100-year-old insisted on coming out to vote. What are you waiting for?

It was, by any measure, an unanswerable question.

A State Takes Stock — Less Than Two Hours To Spare

The numbers suggest people got the message.

By 4 PM, turnout had surged to 65.38% — 562,133 voters — a near 14-percentage-point jump in just two hours, with polling still open until 6 PM.

The Election Commission (SPR) has projected a final turnout of between 72% and 75%, which would comfortably eclipse the 61.89% recorded in the 2023 state election.

Across the state’s 36 seats, participation was broadly consistent.

N.28 Kota led with 72.1% turnout by 4 PM, while N.08 Bahau, N.30 Lukut and N.11 Lobak trailed at 59% — a narrow gap that points to unusually uniform civic engagement statewide.

Preliminary results are expected as early as 10 PM tonight, with a full count before midnight.

READ MORE: The Night Before Negeri Sembilan Voted, BN Was Already Open To Its Next Deal With PN

READ MORESorry Lah, But Malaysian Indian Voters Are Already Moving On

READ MORE[Watch] PKR Says It Can’t Afford To Buy Votes, MCA Says Watch The Video

READ MORESanusi Said Go Back To China And India, MCA Said: Have You Seen What DAP Did?

READ MOREPH Kept Governing As The Votes Left, Now The Votes Have Run Out

READ MORE“The Malays Only Have This Land”: Sanusi Turns A Negeri Sembilan Rally Into A Civilisational Warning

READ MOREShe Asked About MCA’s Deal With PAS’s Coalition, MCA Told Her To Stay Home

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