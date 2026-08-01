hank’s Mega Fair Returns To Mid Valley KL With Over 50 Wine And Spirits Brands

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Retailer hank’s is holding its Mega Fair from now to Sunday (2 August) at The Gardens Hotel, St Giles Mid Valley KL, running daily from 10 am to 9 pm.

The four-day event, themed “Great Wine, Serious Savings”, will feature more than 50 participating wine, whisky, sake and spirits brands on the hotel’s Level 5 Ballroom.

Labels on offer include Penfolds, Martell, Dassai, Cono Sur, Dalmore, Macallan, Glenfiddich, The Glenlivet, Singleton, Ardbeg, Glendronach, Tomatin, GlenAllachie, Jura, Aberfeldy, Tamnavulin, Dewar’s, Monkey Shoulder, Jim Beam, Hendrick’s Gin, Roku Gin, Edinburgh Gin, Taittinger Champagne, Jacob’s Creek, Hardys, Montes, Brown Brothers, Villa Maria, Zacapa, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Calon Segur, Sassicaia, Masi, Louis Jadot, Luis Felipe Edwards, Kaiken, Clos Apalta, Wuliangye, Chum Churum, Jinro, The Choya and several sake labels.

Organisers said more brands are present beyond those listed.

Spend-To-Win Promotions

Shoppers who spend RM200 in a single receipt qualify for two separate promotions:

Lucky Draw – One entry per receipt. Winners will be announced on Hank’s social media after the event.

– One entry per receipt. Winners will be announced on Hank’s social media after the event. Ring Toss – Up to five tosses per receipt, with prizes for hitting the target.

A third activity, Gasha Quest, allows shoppers to collect stamps in exchange for one gashapon spin, with a mystery gift up for grabs.

Five paid tasting sessions will run over the four days, led by industry professionals:

Speakers include Ronald Willie Binati, Secretary of the Sommelier Association of Malaysia and assistant professor at UCSI University; Thomas Ling, an international wine and spirits judge and certified sommelier; Danny Leong, described as Malaysia’s first Master Saké Sommelier; Jessica Soo Jhia Yi, a trade ambassador; and Justin Ho, deputy wine director at Park90.

Terms Of Redemption

Hank’s said customers must present the original receipt and proof of purchase made on the same day at the redemption counter to claim gifts.

All sales are final, and items are non-refundable; staff are not permitted to redeem gifts on a customer’s behalf.

Gift cards issued through the promotions are stackable and can be used against future purchases.

The organiser reiterated that alcohol sales are restricted to non-Muslims aged 21 and above, and urged patrons to drink responsibly.

Jaya Grocer Members’ Special

Separately, hank’s is running a members-only pricing promotion for Jaya Grocer cardholders from now to 15 August, spanning wine, whisky, beer, sake and cured meats.

Selected items include:

Item Price Original Price The Macallan 12 Years Old Double Cask 700ml RM489.99 RM523.90 Woodstock McLaren Shiraz / Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml RM99.99 RM119.90 Heineken Beer (Can) 320ml x 24 RM193.99 RM218.90 Heineken Beer (Can) 320ml x 4 RM34.99 RM38.50 Domaine Bessa Valley Enira 750ml RM89.99 RM105.90 Ume Maccoy 720ml RM89.99 RM109.90 Silk & Spice Red Blend 750ml RM87.99 RM119.90 Hakutsuru Nigori Umeshu 700ml RM77.99 RM87.90 FG Smoked Back Bacon 500g RM21.90/unit RM29.50 ED Smoked Back Bacon 200g RM10.50/unit RM14.90

hank’s said the promotion is available exclusively to Jaya Grocer members and runs concurrently with the Mega Fair for the first two days before continuing on its own until 15 August.

Overall, hank’s members’ pricing gives shoppers a reasonable spread across categories, from everyday bacon to entry-level wines to a proper whisky splurge, so there’s something worth reaching for regardless of budget.

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