DAP Is Leading Everywhere Tonight, Except, So Far, Where Anthony Loke Is Standing

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Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) DAP is having a very good night in Negeri Sembilan, just not in every seat.

Across six state constituencies, DAP candidates were winning — some comfortably, some by margins that stopped being competitive hours ago.

By 7.30 pm, in N21 Bukit Kepayang, Nicole Tan Lee Koon led 12,393 to 4,270.

In N11 Lobak, Chew Seh Yong was ahead 8,663 to 1,179.

In N22 Rahang, Siau Miaow Kong led 4,430 to 3,319.

The wave was real, but it was consistent and was everywhere.

Except N01 Chennah, where DAP secretary general Anthony Loke was trailing.

The One Result Nobody Ordered

At 7:32 PM, BN’s John Siow led Loke 3,419 to 3,055; by 7:35 PM, the gap had grown — not shrunk — to 625 votes.

BN 3,773, PH 3,148.

With 6,474 of 6,551 ballots already counted, the runway is almost gone.

The irony is not subtle.

On a night when DAP candidates with smaller profiles and quieter campaigns are winning by thousands, one of the party’s most recognisable faces in the state is watching a BN man pull further ahead with nearly every box counted.

Chennah is a mixed, semi-rural seat.

It does not behave like Lobak or Bukit Kepayang, it never has, but that explanation will feel thin if the gap holds.

The Rest of The Night

Elsewhere, the results were doing what results do when a wave is real — arriving in one direction, consistently, without drama.

N12 Temiang: DAP’s Yeo Tung Siong led MCA 2,331 to 1,446.

N11 Lobak: Chew led by more than 7,000 votes.

N21 Bukit Kepayang: Tan’s margin was approaching 8,000 and still climbing.

The party will almost certainly celebrate tonight.

Loke may be the only one in the room still doing the math.

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