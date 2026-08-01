DAP Is Leading Everywhere Tonight, Except, So Far, Where Anthony Loke Is Standing
As DAP sweeps seat after seat across Negeri Sembilan, party veteran Anthony Loke is the one candidate watching his lead go the other way.
Facebook: John Siow/Malay Mail
In Brief
- DAP is winning comfortably across six Negeri Sembilan state constituencies, with candidates leading by thousands of votes.
- Anthony Loke, DAP secretary general, is trailing BN's John Siow in N01 Chennah with nearly all ballots counted.
- Chennah is a mixed, semi-rural seat that has never behaved like DAP's stronger urban constituencies nearby.