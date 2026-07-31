The Night Before Negeri Sembilan Voted, BN Was Already Open To Its Next Deal With PN

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On the eve of Negeri Sembilan polling day, with ballots not yet cast, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stood before reporters in Jempol — at a Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) election event — and said BN is open to cooperating with PN for the Melaka state election.

We are open to any discussions because politics is very dynamic. This dynamism will mature Malaysian politics.

He said this while being the Deputy Prime Minister of the government PN is trying to defeat.

The timing was not accidental.

It was a signal: the Negeri Sembilan formula was already working, the results were already expected, and Melaka was next.

Ahmad Zahid was not floating an idea.

He was telling you where this is going.

Committed, and Contradicted

Ahmad Zahid’s justification is that the cooperation is localised and does not affect federal stability.

The logic has limits; calling a partnership stable while systematically negotiating around it is a stretch — though in Melaka, where BN already holds the majority, the cooperation is less about survival and more about consolidation.

And yet, on the same day the Umno president was signalling his next deal with PN, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was at a mosque in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan, reaffirming his commitment to working with Zahid and the unity government.

Asked whether the Tabung Haji RCI inquiry would strain ties with Ahmad Zahid or UMNO, Anwar said both sides remained committed to each other and agreed the report should be made public.

Two men, two messages, one coalition.

Anwar’s answer was not weakness — it was a calculation.

The unity government holds because both sides need it to, but the price Anwar pays is absorbing contradictions like this one in public.

One Man, Two Games

The wild card is Bersatu, frozen out of seat negotiations and now contesting alone — telling non-Malay voters that PN today is simply PAS with a coalition logo, while inadvertently splitting the Malay opposition vote in ways that could hand PH a lifeline in certain seats.

The party that ended PH’s first government may be the thing that extends its second.

But Ahmad Zahid was not thinking about any of that on the eve of polling day.

He was thinking about Melaka, the next state to hold an election as the state assembly ends on 30 December.

Malaysia is now running two parallel political realities simultaneously — a federal unity government on paper, and a Malay consolidation project quietly hollowing it out from below.

The same man is running both.

He signalled his next move the night before the votes were even counted.

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