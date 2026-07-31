Sony Wants To Be Part Of Your Merdeka Memory, It Is Also Offering Up To RM4,000 To Help

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The pitch from Sony Malaysia this Merdeka is an emotional one.

Bird-watching, family portraits on heritage streets, a favourite playlist on a long drive home.

The company’s Moments With Sony campaign, which launched today (31 July) and runs through 4 October, is built around the idea that technology is not the point — the memories you make with it are.

It is a generous framing that also comes with a rewards table.

Malaysians who purchase qualifying Sony products between now and 4 October and register through the My Sony Rewards programme are eligible for Touch ‘n Go e-wallet credits.

The amounts vary widely by product category, but on the television side, they are substantial enough to warrant a second look.

The Numbers Behind the Nostalgia

The 98-inch BRAVIA 5 returns RM2,000 on its own; bundle it with a Sony soundbar, and that doubles to RM4,000.

Entry-level BRAVIA models start from RM200, with cashback scaling across the range depending on screen size and tier.

For anyone who has been sitting on a decision about a new television, the timing is deliberate.

The camera range is part of the campaign too, though the rewards vary by model.

The Alpha 7 IV series qualifies for RM400 across its variants — double what the Alpha 7 III line returns at RM200.

For Sony’s professional mirrorless lineup, that gap reflects where the hardware sits in the current catalogue.

The compact, pocket-sized vlogging camera designed for content creators, ZV-1F, earns RM100.

For cameras at that price tier, the cashback is less a deciding factor and more a small thank-you.

Audio Gets a Modest Cut

Audio products land somewhere in between.

Select headphone and speaker purchases earn between RM20 and RM50 in wallet credits.

Flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-1000XM6 forgoes the wallet credit entirely — instead, it comes bundled with a free pair of WF-C510, Sony’s entry-level truly wireless earbuds designed for everyday use.

A tangible addition that tends to register more than a line item on an app.

Registration closes 18 October.

Products are available at sony.com.my, Sony Stores, Sony Centres and authorised dealers nationwide.

The memories, as always, are on you.

@sonycentresuk "Isn't that a little bit excessive?" ~ "No…!" 😅 Feast your eyes on the BIGGEST 2025 Sony TV – The 98" BRAVIA 5 Mini LED TV. Featuring an XR Processor chip, so it controls thousands of LEDs for stunning contrast, and AI clear image technology upscales everything to nearly 4K resolution too. Seeing is believing! 👀 Experience the 2025 Sony TV line-up at your closest Sony Centre. 📍 https://sonycentresdirect.co.uk/stores #BRAVIA5 #cinemaiscominghome #sonytv #bigscreen #experiencesony #sonycentresuk ♬ original sound – Sony Centres UK

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