Mum Waits Until It’s Safe To Move For VIP Convoy, The Police Escort Pulls Up And Points At Her

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She was not trying to start a movement.

She was trying to get her kids home safely.

On Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at around 4.40 pm, a mother who goes by novawhisper88 claimed that a police escort demanded she move over, while there was a truck locked in beside her, and her children in the back seat.

She moved when she could; it was not fast enough.

The escort allegedly pulled up alongside her car and pointed at her, she said, like she had committed a crime.

She posted about it that night, tagging @pdrmsia_trafik.

By the next morning, 11,000 people had liked it, over 800 had commented, and most of them said some version of the same thing: this happened to me too.

“My kids were in the car,” she wrote.

Their lives matter more than any VIP. I will never risk my children’s safety just because you’re impatient.

The Fire Came First, Then Came The Point

The post spread fast, the way things do when they name something people have felt but never quite said out loud — that a police escort, in the wrong hands, does not feel like public service.

A day later, novawhisper88 posted again.

The indignation had settled into something quieter and harder to dismiss.

“This isn’t about hating the police,” she wrote.

It’s about the way some police escorts are carried out, putting innocent road users at risk a VIP’s life is valuable. So is every ordinary Malaysian.

The follow-up got 167 likes; the original got 11,000.

The internet, as always, remembered the fire and not the clarity that followed — but the clarity is the part that matters.

The Convoy Moves On, The Question Stays

Because what she was describing is not a rogue officer having a bad day.

It is a system in which a civilian driver, surrounded by heavy vehicles, can be pressured into a dangerous lane change by someone whose job description, technically, is to protect lives — and in which nobody has clearly established who is responsible if that pressure causes an accident.

If escorts are necessary, then train them properly.

It is not a complicated ask; it is not anti-police.

It is just the job description, stated plainly by someone who had to figure it out herself at 4.40 pm on a weekday, with her children in the back seat and a truck she could not drive into on her right.

The police have not publicly responded.

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