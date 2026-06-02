Not A GLC, But A Statutory Body: DAP Clarifies Marina Ibrahim Offer Amid Patronage Concerns

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A leaked letter offering Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim a leadership role at a public body has put a spotlight on how political parties hand out such appointments in Johor.

Johor DAP said on Monday (1 June) that the offer was for a statutory body involved in welfare work, not a government-linked company (GLC) as some had assumed.

But the clarification did little to settle the bigger question at the heart of the controversy: whether these positions are being used to reward party members.

Johor DAP vice-chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali stressed the difference between the two types of bodies.

A statutory body is created by law to serve a public purpose, while a GLC is a company in which the government is the main shareholder.

Statutory bodies also answer directly to the government, rather than operating as businesses.

The party’s critics, however, had raised concerns about appointments being used as political tools — a point that the legal distinction between the two does not directly address.

Party Offers A Merit-Based Defence

Sheikh Umar said the role suited Marina because of her long record in welfare activism, and that the party believed she could help shape policy.

The proposed appointment by DAP is not a form of reward that is used to lure or motivate someone to perform a task.

At the same time, he described the move as “strategic for the party’s long-term” — a phrasing that sits somewhat awkwardly alongside his insistence that it was not a reward.

The statutory body in question was not named.

A Practice Both Sides Call Normal

Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said such appointments were standard for any party in government.

He said only eligible and hardworking members would be considered, and that those chosen usually had relevant expertise.

But his remark also pointed to the heart of the debate: the candidates being weighed are, by his own account, party members — the very practice critics had questioned in the first place.

Meanwhile, Marina has dismissed rumours that she is defecting or has been ‘bought over’, stating that her decisions are guided by her principles.

At the same time, UMNO accused the DAP of hypocrisy, citing the party’s previous condemnation of political appointments in GLCs as unethical.

READ MORE: The 22 June Sitting That Never Was: How Johor Saw Its Snap Election Coming

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