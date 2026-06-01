The 22 June Sitting That Never Was: How Johor Saw Its Snap Election Coming

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When Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi stepped up to announce the dissolution of Johor’s state assembly, few in the state’s political circles were truly surprised.

The signs had been building for weeks.

Chief among them was a curious one-day assembly sitting scheduled for 22 June — a session so unusually short that it immediately set tongues wagging.

Political observers read it as a possible final formality before an early dissolution, and they were right.

By the time Onn Hafiz called the media to his official residence, “all eyes” were already on Johor, with speculation running high across newsrooms and social media.

The bigger question now is not what happened, but why now.

Onn Hafiz Plays His Hand Early — And From A Position Of Strength

The assembly would have expired automatically only in April 2027, meaning Onn Hafiz chose to go to the polls almost a year early.

That is usually the move of a government feeling confident rather than cornered.

At the 2022 state election, Barisan Nasional (BN) swept 40 of the 56 seats, giving Onn Hafiz one of the strongest mandates of any state leader.

Calling an early vote lets an incumbent pick the timing on its own terms, rather than waiting for the political weather to change.

With the dissolution now official, the Election Commission (EC) has up to 60 days to hold the 16th Johor state election.

No Pact, No Apology: BN Bets On A Solo Run

For voters, the long guessing game is finally over — and a short, fast campaign is about to begin.

BN will contest all 56 seats alone, even though it remains a partner of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the federal unity government.

The split was sealed on 15 May, when Onn Hafiz ruled out any state-level pact with PH.

PH’s Johor chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said the message was clear, adding that the coalition would not chase a partnership it was not offered — “hidung tak mancung, pipi tersorong-sorong” — though ties at the federal level remain good.

Going to the polls early and alone is typically the move of a coalition that believes it can win without help.

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