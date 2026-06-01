“Just Go Make A Malay Friend”: Writer Dina Zaman’s Blunt Advice Gets Malaysians Talking

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A blunt remark from Malaysian writer Dina Zaman has struck a nerve online, reviving a familiar conversation about friendship across racial lines.

In a quote from her memoir Malayland, shared by publisher Bukuku Press, Dina recalled a non-Malay friend who called her at 1 am asking why “the Malays are like this and that.”

Her reply: Befriend a Malay and figure them out for yourself.

You’re a Malaysian, and you don’t have a Malay friend? What an idiot.

The post drew more than 1,300 likes and close to 90 comments within days.

Cheers, Pushback, And A Drift Into Privilege

Many readers cheered the line, calling it “iconic” and even asking for it to be printed on a T-shirt.

Others said it rang true, describing Malaysians who “live in Malaysia but don’t mix” and communities that stay inside their own “bubble.”

But some commenters pushed back on the logic; if Dina is Malay, they noted, then her non-Malay friend already has a Malay friend — her.

A few read the quote as pointing to something deeper: the need for friendships beyond a narrow circle, not just any single Malay acquaintance.

One commenter argued that people should befriend others based on connection, not ethnicity, warning that picking friends by race could feel like using them.

The thread also drifted, as such discussions often do, into the subject of race-based privilege.

One reader raised the gap in university fees, while another labelled the writer “anak NEP,” a reference to Malaysia’s affirmative-action policy.

From Controversy To Conversation: Meet The Author This Saturday

Dina is a Kuala Lumpur-based writer, researcher, and co-founder of the think tank IMAN Research.

She is the author of four books, including I Am Muslim and King of the Sea.

The post also promoted her appearance at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) 2026.

She is scheduled for a meet-and-greet on Saturday (6 June) at Booth 726, Dewan Merdeka, WTC Kuala Lumpur.

The session is part of a Bukuku Press programme titled “The Pen That History Answers To,” celebrating Malaysian authors.

In the end, the debate started by a single line may prove the very point Dina was making — that talking about each other comes far more easily than getting to know one another.

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