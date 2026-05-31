[Watch] Diver Claims Sewage Pumped Directly Into Sea, Perhentian Resort Defends Itself

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The Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa has responded to a viral social media post that alleged sewage was being released into the sea near its jetty, a popular diving spot off Pulau Perhentian, Terengganu.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the resort said it was “aware of the social media post regarding a pipe located beneath the jetty.”

The resort said it operates a wastewater treatment plant that treats wastewater before discharge.

It described the arrangement seen in the video as “temporary while modification works were being carried out,” adding that “the necessary adjustments have since been implemented.”

The resort said it continues to work closely with the relevant authorities and remains “committed to responsible operations and environmental stewardship.”

Tags, Boycotts, and Demands for Action

The comments came in fast, and most were not happy.

Some went straight for the hotel and the authorities.

One user tagged Marriott Bonvoy, the group’s loyalty brand, and called the whole thing “disgusting.”

Another tagged Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri.

A few even called for a boycott.

One commenter urged the original poster not to take the post down, saying it could be useful for a “case study.”

Not Everyone Was Buying It

But not everyone was convinced; one person asked the obvious question — if it really was sewage, why would anyone keep swimming and filming right next to it?

Others leaned on reputation: this is Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain — surely they’re not that reckless?

Then there were those who said this was nothing new.

A few claimed the water around Perhentian had been dirty for years, and that has some basis.

The islands have long struggled with floating debris, construction waste, and occasional wastewater discharge, driven by insufficient waste management infrastructure and inconsistent enforcement.

Periodic clean-up efforts have been organised, but the problems have persisted.

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