“The Thousand-Face Buddha”: Hong Kong Actor And Opera Master Lau Shun Dies At 87

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For many Malaysians, the first time they saw Lau Shun, they probably did not know his name.

They knew the face — the sharp eyes, the perfectly calibrated sneer, the eunuch’s exaggerated shuffle in Stephen Chow’s Justice, My Foot!

They laughed at him, feared him a little, and forgot to ask who he was.

That was the job, and he did it better than almost anyone else in Hong Kong cinema’s golden era.

Lau Shun passed away on Friday (29 May) at 6pm in Hong Kong.

He was 87.

The Man Behind The Roles

Inside the entertainment industry, Lau Shun was known by a name that captured everything about him: 千面如來 — the Thousand-Face Buddha.

It was earned.

Over a career spanning close to 100 films, he moved effortlessly between loyal, dignified heroes and cold, menacing villains — sometimes within the same era of Hong Kong cinema — without ever losing the audience’s trust in whichever character he inhabited.

Few actors of any generation could claim the same range.

His passing was confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning by veteran actor Law Ka-ying — his fellow disciple and one of his closest friends in the industry — who posted a heartfelt tribute at midnight.

“The artistic achievements of the second half of my life — every transformation — is the work of Teacher Lau,” Law wrote.

The Roles Malaysians Remember

For Malaysian audiences — including Malay viewers for whom Hong Kong movies, especially Chow’s films, have long been a beloved staple — Lau Shun was a fixture of some of the most iconic Hong Kong films of the 1990s.

He played the scheming eunuch Li Lianying in Chow’s Justice, My Foot! (1992), the sinister eunuch Gu Jinfu in Swordsman (1990) where Jacky Cheung played his subordinate Ouyang Quan, and the ruthless East Bureau chief Jia Ting in Dragon Inn (1992).

He played the monk Bai Yun in A Chinese Ghost Story III (1991), and Huang Qiying — father to Wong Fei-hung — in the Once Upon A Time In China series.

The roles were rarely heroic.

They were cunning, morally complex, occasionally terrifying — and always unforgettable.

The Thousand-Face Buddha, indeed.

The Film Emperor Who Never Won An Award

Despite his prolific output and the depth of his performances across nearly 100 films, Lau Shun never received a major industry award — yet audiences gave him a title anyway: 从未获奖的影帝, the Film Emperor Who Never Won An Award.

Even as his health declined over the past decade, he continued teaching Cantonese opera, personally guiding students including Kang Hua, Chan Ka-ming, Kim Lun, Kim Ying, and Wu Kwok-wa until he could no longer do so.

Law, writing at midnight, did not hold back his grief.

Hong Kong Cantonese opera has benefited immeasurably from him — I had hoped we could still share a cup of tea, share a meal together, but heaven did not give me that chance.

What makes Lau Shun’s story quietly extraordinary is the timeline — he built his entire film career after the age of 50, during one of the most competitive and creatively explosive periods in Asian cinema history, and carved out a place no one else could fill.

He was simultaneously a master of Beijing opera, a pillar of Cantonese opera education, a choreographer of iconic productions, and one of the most recognisable faces of Hong Kong’s golden age — and he excelled at all four.

He choreographed the most iconic roles of Liza Wang — Hong Kong’s beloved “Big Sister” of Cantopop and Cantonese opera, one of the city’s most enduring entertainers across television, stage and screen — shaped Law’s entire second act, and did it all without ever asking for credit.

He is survived by his wife Guo Jinhua, his legacy on screen, and the generations of performers he quietly shaped off it.

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