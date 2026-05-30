Aeroline To Exit Kuala Lumpur After More Than Two Decades

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After more than 20 years of ferrying passengers in and out of Kuala Lumpur, Aeroline is pulling out of the city entirely.

The premium coach operator announced on Saturday (30 May) that KL will no longer serve as a stop for its iconic yellow buses, ending an era for travellers who relied on the service for comfortable, hassle-free intercity travel.

The exit was not entirely by choice.

On 13 May, Aeroline received a directive from regulators stating it could only operate from licensed bus terminals.

Under current rules, the only licensed stations available to the company in the KL area are 1 Utama, LaLaport, and IOI City Mall.

Of the three, only LaLaport sits close to the city centre — but Aeroline says the commercial fees there are too high to absorb without raising fares.

A Year of Warnings Before the Final Directive

This was not the first time regulators had come knocking.

APAD had issued three show-cause letters to Aeroline’s operator, Zulco Sdn Bhd, between March and October 2025 — each citing the same violation: operating from locations that were not approved terminals at the time, including Corus Hotel KLCC, 1 Utama, and Sunway Pyramid — some of which have since been licensed following the enforcement action.

A 30-day suspension followed in November 2025.

After discussions with the Transport Minister, Aeroline resumed services — but the underlying licensing issue remained unresolved.

When Corus Hotel permanently closed, Aeroline relocated to TRX, moving from one unlicensed location to another, setting the stage for the May 2026 directive that ended its KL chapter for good.

A Popular Stop That Was Never Supposed To Be One

Aeroline praised the TRX location as ideal — steps from the country’s only MRT interchange, with easy access to Bukit Bintang, KLCC, and Chinatown.

But according to the Land Public Transport Authority (APAD), Aeroline had moved there knowing full well that TRX was not a licensed terminal.

On why it could not simply relocate to LaLaport — the nearest licensed option — Aeroline said the commercial fees imposed there were too high, and that the physical setup made it impossible to replicate its signature experience: comfortable lounges, complimentary refreshments, and personalised customer service.

Passing those added costs to passengers, the company said, was not something it was willing to do.

The Coach That Felt Nothing Like A Coach

In its announcement, Aeroline acknowledged it had been navigating what it called a “systemic regulatory challenge” for the past 15 years — a quiet admission that the licensing issue is not new, and that the company had been working around it for well over a decade before enforcement finally caught up.

The company also disclosed that active enforcement action had been taken against its buses and licences, putting operations at risk — particularly during the current peak travel season.

Aeroline said it would continue serving passengers through its other hubs and routes outside KL, and asked for patience as it works through the transition.

No date has been given for when the KL withdrawal takes full effect.

For passengers travelling between KL and Singapore, Aeroline has long been a premium alternative to budget coaches — known for its reclining seats, onboard refreshments, and hotel pickup points.

READ MORE: Aeroline Suspended For One Month Over TBS Relocation Dispute

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