He Trained In The US, Came Home To Malaysia, And Just Made History Back In America

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Thirty years, countless hours in the operating theatre.

Some of Malaysia’s most complex heart and chest surgeries.

And not once, in all that time, did Professor Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon stop.

This month, it paid off — in a way no Malaysian surgeon ever has before.

Dr Jeswant, a senior consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), became the first Malaysian ever elected as a member of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) — a body founded in 1917 that is widely regarded as the gold standard in global cardiac and thoracic surgery.

That is 109 years of history.

And Malaysia had never appeared on that list, until now.

What Is The AATS — And Why Does It Matter?

The AATS is not the kind of organisation you apply to.

You are elected.

Membership is reserved for surgeons who have demonstrated sustained, internationally recognised excellence in cardiothoracic surgery — the branch of medicine dealing with the heart, lungs, and chest.

The selection process is rigorous, and the bar is deliberately high.

For context, this is the same organisation that has shaped how open-heart surgery is performed worldwide for over a century.

Getting a Malaysian name on that list is, by any measure, significant.

Dr Jeswant is, in many ways, the product of a system that worked.

Mayo Clinic Trained, Malaysia Bound

Dr Jeswant graduated from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) before receiving his initial cardiothoracic training right here at IJN.

He then pursued an advanced fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in the United States — one of the most respected medical institutions in the world.

Then he came home and spent the next three decades handling Malaysia’s most difficult cardiac cases, training the next generation of surgeons, and building the country’s reputation in the field one operation at a time.

His clinical expertise covers valve repair and replacement, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, coronary artery bypass surgery, and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), among others.

He served as Head of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at IJN from 2014 to 2019, and currently holds adjunct professorships at Universiti Malaya and Universitas Airlangga in Indonesia.

Beyond The Operating Theatre

What makes Dr Jeswant’s profile unusual is how far his work extends beyond surgery.

He was the team doctor for Malaysia’s national cycling contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics — a role that sits at the intersection of elite sport and high-performance medicine.

He also serves on the Medical Committee of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) and the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Inside IJN, he currently serves as Sports and Fitness Ambassador — a role that reflects the institution’s growing focus on preventive and performance-based cardiac care.

Dr Jeswant was measured when asked what the recognition meant to him.

The award is a recognition of years of sacrifice invested in the discipline, representing decades of training, long hours both in clinical practice and academia and sustained discipline.

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