[Watch] Grab Driver Calls Out Passenger Who Slapped Wife Over RM7 Fare Dispute In Seremban

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A Grab driver in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, has gone viral after posting dashcam footage of a passenger who allegedly slapped his own wife during an argument that began over a RM7 fare and a lack of small change.

Stanley Loi, who has been driving for Grab for more than three years, said the incident occurred at Taman Bukit Delima in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The passenger, identified in the post by his Grab display name as “SK Rasul,” had tendered a RM50 note for the RM7 ride.

Loi said he did not have change at the time and asked if the passenger had a Touch ‘n Go balance.

The passenger said he did not have enough.

Loi was already considering waiving the fare when he offered a friendly reminder — that for small fares, it helps to have RM10 or RM20 notes ready to avoid inconveniencing drivers.

Every other passenger he had given the same advice to had simply nodded and said thank you.

This one didn’t.

From Fare Dispute to Assault

According to Loi, who posted about it in a Facebook post, the passenger turned aggressive, accusing him of making it the customer’s problem to prepare small change.

When Loi tried to explain calmly, the passenger raised his voice.

His wife attempted to intervene — and the passenger slapped her.

That, Loi said, was the breaking point; he told the passenger to get out of the car.

After the passenger and his wife left, the dispute continued as the passenger messaged Loi via the Grab app to continue the argument.

Loi had already filed a report with Grab and had dashcam footage of the entire incident.

The passenger, he added, was welcome to file his own report.

Everyone Had an Opinion, Few Noticed the Woman

In a follow-up comment, Loi clarified that waiving small fares was something he had done many times before, and that he carries RM200 in change daily.

But on that particular trip, several consecutive passengers had paid with RM50 and RM100 notes, leaving him short.

He said the reminder about small notes was standard advice he gives all passengers in that situation, not a rebuke.

Grab responded publicly in the comments, expressing regret over the experience and saying they had reached out to Loi privately to follow up.

The post drew hundreds of comments. Many focused on whether the driver should have been better prepared for the change.

Others noted that the main issue, of a man assaulting his wife in front of their child, had been largely overshadowed by the debate over spare change.

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