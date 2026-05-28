Malaysia Is Spending RM43 Billion To Keep The Lights On For Data Centres — But What About Everyone Else?

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Every time you stream a video, send a message, or store a photo in the cloud, somewhere a server is running — and that server needs electricity.

A lot of it.

Malaysia has been quietly becoming one of Southeast Asia’s favourite places to build data centres — the massive, air-conditioned warehouses full of servers that keep the internet running.

Companies from around the world have been setting up here, drawn by the land, the location, and the government’s open-door policy for tech investment.

There is just one problem: the country’s power grid was not built for this.

So TNB — the company that runs Malaysia’s electricity network — has announced it is spending RM43 billion to fix that.

The upgrade is meant to ensure the grid can handle the surge in demand that data centres bring and keep Malaysia competitive as a regional tech hub.

Faster Connections, Focused Investment

The most immediate change is speed.

Until recently, if a data centre company wanted to connect to Malaysia’s power grid, it could wait up to three years.

In the fast-moving world of tech investment, three years is an eternity — and it was pushing companies to look at Thailand or Indonesia instead.

TNB has now cut that waiting time to as little as 12 months through a programme called the Green Lane.

As of March this year, 33 data centre projects have already gone through it.

The other change is focus; rather than spreading investment evenly across the country, TNB is concentrating upgrades in specific areas where demand is already high. Johor — right next to Singapore — is the main one.

The plan is to eventually expand this approach to other parts of Malaysia, though exactly where and when has not been spelt out.

The Jobs Pitch Has a Catch

The government’s argument is straightforward: data centres bring jobs, bring investment, and put Malaysia on the map as a serious tech economy.

Construction jobs, engineering roles, and the broader ecosystem of businesses that service these facilities do create real economic activity.

The Madani government has made attracting this kind of high-value investment a central part of its economic pitch.

But data centres are largely automated, and they employ far fewer people than a factory of the same size.

The jobs they create tend to require technical qualifications, and the investment figures that get announced — the billions in committed capital — do not always translate directly into local employment or local spending.

Power Demand Raises Renewable Energy Concerns

Data centres especially those focused on AI are extraordinarily power-hungry, because they operate thousands of high-performance computers 24/7.

A single large facility can consume as much electricity as a small town, and Malaysia is planning to host dozens of them.

That electricity has to come from somewhere — and right now, a significant portion of Malaysia’s power still comes from gas and coal.

Major tech companies — the Googles, the Microsofts, the Amazons — have made public promises to run their operations on renewable energy.

If Malaysia cannot guarantee green power, it risks losing the very companies it is trying to attract.

Or worse, it locks itself into powering foreign-owned data centres with fossil fuels while ordinary Malaysians bear the environmental cost.

They are also thirsty; the cooling systems that stop servers from overheating can use millions of litres of water a day — an added strain on on a country that already faces water supply challenges in its urban centres.

Nearly 7,000 data centres already operate outside optimal temperature ranges — and demand doubles by 2030.

In Asia's water-stressed cities, cooling these facilities isn't just an energy cost. It's a water equity issue.

Heat, electricity, and water scarcity are now one system.… pic.twitter.com/YxxfFrv2dP — HealthAsia (@farhadali) May 26, 2026

The Bill Will Come, The Question Is Who Pays It

Grid upgrades on this scale cost money.

That money comes from somewhere — TNB’s own balance sheet, government funding, borrowing, or some combination passed on through tariffs.

Malaysians who have watched their electricity bills over the years know that infrastructure costs have a way of showing up eventually.

None of that means the investment is wrong.

Malaysia needs modern infrastructure, and the data centre industry is not going away.

But a RM43 billion commitment to reshape the national grid deserves a public conversation about who pays, what fuel powers it, and what Malaysians actually get in return.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Data Centre Boom: Building For The Future, Or Just Hosting It?

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