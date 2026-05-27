One Day After “No Suitable Land” Was Challenged, Selangor Found One — For A Long-Overdue Government Hospital In PJ

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Residents in Petaling Jaya, Subang, and Puchong have been told there is no suitable land for a public hospital.

Then, within a day of a former MP publicly dismantling that explanation, a site was announced.

The frustration did not start this week; the Selangor government says it has been “actively searching” for a hospital site since 2018, eight years during which the population of the Petaling district grew to 2.3 million people, larger than several Malaysian states.

Throughout that period, residents faced a grim reality: overcrowded government hospitals, delayed appointments, and emergencies that forced them to travel to facilities far from home or seek expensive private care.

The nearest general public hospitals — Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Shah Alam — are outside the district.

While University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) is located in the Petaling district, it operates as a university teaching hospital rather than a dedicated public facility for the area’s 2.3 million residents.

The Selangor MB’s explanation? Suitable land is hard to find in urban areas.

Then Came Tuesday’s Post

On Tuesday (26 May), former Klang MP Charles Santiago published a detailed challenge to that explanation on social media.

He isn’t just a random critic — he brings 14 years of parliamentary experience and a long track record of public interest advocacy that predates his political career entirely.

Before entering Parliament in 2008, Charles worked as an economist with NGOs including the Coalition Against Water Privatisation — meaning his instinct to challenge government explanations on public infrastructure is deeply rooted.

His argument in a Facebook post was simple and pointed:

Selangor currently has 39 operating data centres and 13 under construction , some on single campuses exceeding 100 acres

, some on single campuses exceeding A major urban public hospital typically needs only 15 to 40 acres

State agency PKNS reportedly holds 240.94 acres of land bank in the Petaling district alone

Malaysia’s Land Acquisition Act exists precisely so governments can assemble land for projects deemed in the public interest

His core question: “Is it a suitable land issue, or a state priority issue?”

Selangor found land for 39 data centres — some over 100 acres. A hospital needs 15–40. One day, after the public asked why, a site appeared. The land was never the problem.

Wednesday: A Site Appears

By today (27 May), Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed that the Health Ministry has agreed on a location — X Park PJ South in Taman Medan, a modern sports complex on a 6-hectare (roughly 15-acre) plot.

The hospital will be built vertically, similar to Hospital Ampang, allowing a 500-bed capacity on a smaller footprint without requiring vast land.

Amirudin described the location as suitable in terms of access, cost, capacity, and proximity to population centres.

A site visit by the Health Ministry, Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), the State Economic Planning Unit, and the Petaling District Office is scheduled this week.

@mediaselangor Kerajaan Selangor dan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) mencapai persetujuan terhadap tapak dicadangkan bagi pembinaan Hospital Awam Petaling Jaya mengandungi 500 katil untuk menampung keperluan penduduk di koridor Petaling Jaya-Subang Jaya-Puchong. Dato’ Menteri Besar Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari berkata keputusan itu dicapai susulan mesyuarat penyelarasan terkini pada 14 Mei lalu melibatkan agensi Persekutuan, Kerajaan Negeri dan pihak berkuasa tempatan. #MediaSelangor #KlikSemasa #KKM ♬ original sound – Media Selangor

The Question That Lingers

The site that was “hard to find” turned out to be an existing sports complex.

But a site agreement is a beginning, not a finish line.

The hospital still requires federal funding, detailed planning approvals, and construction — a process that typically takes years.

For residents who have waited since at least 2018, the announcement is welcome, but the clock is still running.

What changed this week was not the availability of land.

What changed was the public pressure to account for it.

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