Carlsberg Invests RM600,000 In Malaysia’s Forests; NGOs Can Apply For Conservation Grants

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Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia has committed RM600,000 to forest biodiversity conservation through a partnership with the Malaysia Forest Fund, the company announced.

The funding will establish a grants programme for environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to implement forest conservation projects across the country, with a focus on protecting ecosystems, water catchment areas and local biodiversity.

Carlsberg Managing Director Stefano Clini said the brewery’s operations depend on water quality, making forest protection relevant to the company’s business interests.

Water is the main ingredient in every beer we brew, and its quality and availability depend directly on healthy forest ecosystems.

He said these at a ceremony held at the Danish Ambassador’s residence; Carlsberg is a Danish company and a founding member of the Green Transition Alliance (GTA).

The GTA is a public-private initiative led by the Danish Embassy to accelerate Malaysia’s efforts toward environmental sustainability.

Clini (second from the right) formalises the forest biodiversity conservation partnership with the Malaysia Forest Fund at the Danish Ambassador’s residence, in the presence of Her Excellency Kirstine Vangkilde Berne (left), the Ambassador of Denmark to Malaysia. (Pix: Carlsberg Malaysia)

From Forests to Schools: A Multifaceted Approach to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

The Malaysia Forest Fund, a government agency under Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, will manage the funding pool and oversee the selection of conservation projects.

NGOs can apply for grants through the fund’s Forest Conservation Certificate mechanism.

The partnership is part of Carlsberg Malaysia’s broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme called “Brewing Tomorrow,” which includes goals to reduce carbon emissions, protect nature, promote sustainable choices and support communities.

Carlsberg Malaysia has a comprehensive CSR portfolio that extends well beyond environmental initiatives.

It supports educational initiatives as part of its community investment strategy, and has expanded its programmes to include educational support alongside environmental awareness, reflecting a holistic approach to community development.

The company’s “Top Ten Charity Campaign” has raised a monumental RM600 million for Chinese vernacular schools and educational institutions since its inception in 1987.

The campaign does more than just build classrooms and upgrade school facilities—it has also expanded to help other important institutions like UTAR Hospital.

READ MORE: Carlsberg Malaysia’s Big Beer Run: Record Profits And Green Dreams

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