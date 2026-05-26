[Watch] ‘If You Don’t Come Back, I’ll Go To Gaza Myself’: The 10-Year-Old’s Promise That Kept This Malaysian Indian Going

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Before Patmanathan Sivasamy boarded a ship bound for Gaza, his 10-year-old son pulled him aside.

“Papa, I am very proud of you. Keep going to Gaza,” the boy said.

If you don’t come back, don’t worry — in 10 years, I will be the one who goes.

That promise, made by a child who understood exactly what he was saying, carried his father through one of the most dangerous humanitarian missions Malaysia has ever sent its citizens on.

Patmanathan — better known as Kapten Siva — returned home on Sunday (24 May) as one of 28 Malaysian activists who arrived at KLIA after their vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to approach Palestinian waters as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 (GSF 2.0).

The humanitarian activist is the only Malaysian Indian among the Malaysian delegation — and in a mission largely associated with Malay-Muslim solidarity, his presence carries its own quiet significance.

Prepared for the Worst, Sent With Purpose

His brother had sent him off with equal conviction.

“If you don’t set foot on Palestinian soil, don’t come back to Malaysia,” he was told.

Kapten Siva said those two messages were what he held onto throughout the ordeal.

The flotilla — a convoy of 50 vessels that departed southern Turkey on May 14 — was intercepted before it could reach Gaza.

Delegates described being stepped on, handcuffed, and roughly handled by Israeli forces.

Kapten Siva confirmed the delegation had anticipated the interception, noting that previous humanitarian missions had met the same fate.

Home, But Not Finished

Not everyone made it home together.

Razman Mat Ali, 38, remains in Istanbul receiving treatment for a punctured lung, which he sustained after allegedly being punched by an Israeli soldier.

Doctors have advised that he is not yet fit to fly and that he is expected to require at least two more weeks of care before returning to Malaysia.

The 28 who did return were received at KLIA by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Jehad Fouad Alqdra, and the Chairman of Parliament’s Palestine Caucus, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh — a homecoming that was as much a political statement as a personal one.

Speaking to the crowd, Kapten Siva said he was proud to be a Malaysian Indian standing in solidarity with Palestine.

Thank you for your prayers. After this, my family and I are more determined than ever to see Palestine freed.

A third mission, GSF 3.0, has already been announced, though a date is yet to be confirmed, as Malaysia also moves to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over alleged Gaza flotilla abuses.



READ MORE: Anwar Demands Release Of 16 Malaysians Detained After Israel Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

READ MORE: Chinese Muslims Raise RM98K for Gaza, Minister Mat Sabu Tops Up To Make It RM100K

READ MORE: [Watch] Pro-Palestine Advocate Labels Malaysians Who Don’t Support Palestine As “Zionists”

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