Teen Hiker Found Dead After Four-Day Search In Hulu Selangor — Just 500 Metres From Where She Was Last Seen

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Four days of hope ended in the worst possible way, when search and rescue teams found the body of a 19-year-old who went missing while hiking Bukit Changkat Asa in Hulu Selangor.

Nur Izzati Humaira Azizul was discovered at 11.59 am today (26 May), just 500 metres from the last known location where she was spotted — and one kilometre from the incident control post.

She was found outside the designated hiking trail.

For four days, her family, rescue teams, and thousands of strangers online held their breath.

Every passing hour was agony.

Then the news came — and all of that hope collapsed at once.

Found, But Not in Time

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed the discovery, saying it took rescue personnel 20 minutes to carry her body to the control post by stretcher.

Her remains were handed over to the police and transported to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The search, which involved multiple agencies, had resumed at 8am today after being suspended at 6.30 pm the previous evening.

Nur Izzati had gone missing on Saturday (23 May), and was last seen wearing a brown tudung labuh, dark green long-sleeved top, black trousers and blue shoes.

According to reports, Nur Izzati had separated from her hiking group after struggling with exhaustion and the heat.

She took her father’s car keys and decided to walk down the trail alone — intending to reach their vehicle first and turn on the air conditioning while she waited for the others.

She never made it back.

When the Internet Made It Worse

The case drew widespread attention on social media over the past several days, with the public sharing updates and offering prayers for her safe return.

Those prayers went unanswered.

That she was found only 500 metres away underscores a sobering truth: in dense jungle, distance on a map means very little.

The forest does not distinguish between a seasoned hiker and a first-timer. It is unforgiving to both.

When the search was still ongoing, a darker current ran through social media.

Videos circulated purportedly capturing strange noises and echoing laughter from within the forest — claims that spread rapidly and unsettled many who followed the case.

Her family urged the public to stop sharing the videos, saying they were causing unnecessary distress and were deeply insensitive at a time when they were still waiting for news of their daughter.

Her body has been handed to authorities. Investigations are ongoing.

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