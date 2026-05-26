[Photos] Over 600 Drones Light Up Kuala Lumpur Sky For World Cup Celebration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Thousands of people looked up at the night sky over Kuala Lumpur recently as more than 600 synchronised drones painted glowing images at 300 meters above the city’s iconic landmarks.

The spectacular aerial display, organised by sportswear giant adidas, featured drones choreographed to create bold football-inspired visuals — including the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball and player silhouettes — set against the backdrop of Merdeka 118 and Stadium Merdeka.

The drone show marked the official launch of adidas Malaysia’s World Cup campaign, a celebration designed to build excitement among football fans ahead of the tournament later this year.

“Football has always been more than just a game for adidas. It’s culture, identity and community,” said Preston Page, Country Manager for adidas Malaysia.

With World Cup 2026, we wanted to create experiences that bring fans closer to the energy of the tournament in a way that feels immersive, emotional and uniquely adidas.

Fans celebrate in national team jerseys — Spain, Japan, and Germany among them — showcasing the global passion for football ahead of the tournament. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Thousands of spectators gather on a rooftop venue overlooking Kuala Lumpur’s skyline to witness the adidas drone show, capturing the moment on their phones as the aerial spectacle unfolds above the city. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The iconic Merdeka 118 tower stands illuminated as drones perform synchronised choreography nearby, serving as the stunning backdrop for adidas Malaysia’s World Cup campaign launch. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The synchronized drone formations create a stunning visual display in vibrant pink and purple hues that illuminated Kuala Lumpur’s night sky. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A spectator holds up their smartphone to capture the synchronised drone display, which spells out “YOU GOT THIS” in glowing blue light above Kuala Lumpur. The moment perfectly encapsulates how fans connected with the adidas aerial spectacle, blending technology, football passion, and social media sharing. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A stunning geometric pattern in vibrant pink, red, and white light against the night sky, forming football-inspired shapes. The precision choreography showcases the scale and technical sophistication of the aerial spectacle. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A delighted fan captures the drone show on her smartphone while proudly displaying a Germany flag sticker on her cheek, embodying the global football passion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Two friends smile brightly as they pose for a photo, with the synchronised drone display and fireworks illuminating the night sky above them; colourful light patterns and formations create a magical backdrop. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Brilliant fireworks explode in vibrant shades of pink, magenta, purple, and gold, complementing the synchronised drone show and adding to the event’s grandeur and excitement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the drone show concludes, the celebration shifts to the ground with a high-energy breakdance performance, where a skilled dancer executes an impressive move as enthusiastic spectators gather in amazement. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Invitation-Only Spectacle Kicks Off Month-Long Pop-Up Experience Across KL

The drone show was accompanied by an exclusive watch party held at Jann, Four Points by Sheraton Chinatown.

The invitation-only event brought together select guests to experience the aerial showcase in style, with an “adidas Blokecore” dress code that set the tone for the celebration.

A curated guest list ensured an intimate atmosphere, as attendees witnessed the synchronised drone formations illuminate the night sky.

Beyond the drone spectacle, adidas is bringing the World Cup celebration to fans through a series of pop-up experiences called “Home of World Cup” — featuring jersey displays, product customisation stations, and an esports tournament.

The roadshows will run at Pavilion KL from today (26 May) to 3 June, and at The Exchange TRX from 8 to 14 June, both open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Where Football Meets Street Culture

The centerpiece is a giant Trionda ball (the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball), surrounded by jerseys from top teams like Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and Spain, where fans can shop kits, customize their own apparel, and explore exclusive World Cup merchandise.

The experience also features a football-inspired mamak space celebrating Malaysia’s unique match-day culture, giving fans an authentic local connection to the global tournament.

For gaming enthusiasts, The Champions Stage hosts an exciting esports tournament where players compete 1v1 in group stages and knockout rounds, representing adidas-supported federations for a chance to be crowned champion.

Winners earn impressive prizes: 1st place gets RM1,500 in adidas vouchers plus a keychain, while 2nd place receives RM1,000 in vouchers and a keychain.

Whether you’re a football fan, gamer, or just looking for a good time, Home of World Cup offers something for everyone — from the pitch to the controller.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.