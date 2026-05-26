[Photos] Over 600 Drones Light Up Kuala Lumpur Sky For World Cup Celebration
The synchronised drones—part of adidas Malaysia’s World Cup campaign—created bold visuals of the official Trionda match ball and player silhouettes, captivating thousands of spectators across the city.
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Thousands of people looked up at the night sky over Kuala Lumpur recently as more than 600 synchronised drones painted glowing images at 300 meters above the city’s iconic landmarks.
The spectacular aerial display, organised by sportswear giant adidas, featured drones choreographed to create bold football-inspired visuals — including the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball and player silhouettes — set against the backdrop of Merdeka 118 and Stadium Merdeka.
The drone show marked the official launch of adidas Malaysia’s World Cup campaign, a celebration designed to build excitement among football fans ahead of the tournament later this year.
“Football has always been more than just a game for adidas. It’s culture, identity and community,” said Preston Page, Country Manager for adidas Malaysia.
With World Cup 2026, we wanted to create experiences that bring fans closer to the energy of the tournament in a way that feels immersive, emotional and uniquely adidas.
Invitation-Only Spectacle Kicks Off Month-Long Pop-Up Experience Across KL
The drone show was accompanied by an exclusive watch party held at Jann, Four Points by Sheraton Chinatown.
The invitation-only event brought together select guests to experience the aerial showcase in style, with an “adidas Blokecore” dress code that set the tone for the celebration.
A curated guest list ensured an intimate atmosphere, as attendees witnessed the synchronised drone formations illuminate the night sky.
Beyond the drone spectacle, adidas is bringing the World Cup celebration to fans through a series of pop-up experiences called “Home of World Cup” — featuring jersey displays, product customisation stations, and an esports tournament.
The roadshows will run at Pavilion KL from today (26 May) to 3 June, and at The Exchange TRX from 8 to 14 June, both open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
@dhafvader when football unites us all, can’t wait for world cup 2026 🙌🏼 @adidas MY #adidasdroneshow ♬ DON'T KILL MY VIBE – Adrian Fyrla & Palm Monkey & Amè
Where Football Meets Street Culture
The centerpiece is a giant Trionda ball (the official FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball), surrounded by jerseys from top teams like Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and Spain, where fans can shop kits, customize their own apparel, and explore exclusive World Cup merchandise.
The experience also features a football-inspired mamak space celebrating Malaysia’s unique match-day culture, giving fans an authentic local connection to the global tournament.
For gaming enthusiasts, The Champions Stage hosts an exciting esports tournament where players compete 1v1 in group stages and knockout rounds, representing adidas-supported federations for a chance to be crowned champion.
Winners earn impressive prizes: 1st place gets RM1,500 in adidas vouchers plus a keychain, while 2nd place receives RM1,000 in vouchers and a keychain.
Whether you’re a football fan, gamer, or just looking for a good time, Home of World Cup offers something for everyone — from the pitch to the controller.
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