A Man Died At A KL Hotel  “Gay Party”, The Raid Came After

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 31-year-old man fell unconscious and was carried to a hotel lobby before police moved in.

By the time he reached Hospital Kuala Lumpur, he was dead.

The ensuing raid — which ended with 51 men arrested — began at 2.35 am on Sunday (24 May).

But according to Bukit Aman’s narcotics chief, Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Director Datuk Seri Hussein Omar Khan, police had already received word that a man had collapsed inside the hotel before the operation got underway.

He was sent to the hospital.

The operation proceeded.

51 Arrested, One Dead

By morning, police had arrested 23 Malaysians and 28 foreign nationals, aged between 21 and 52.

Urine tests returned positive for 36 of them.

The four raids — conducted between 2.35 am and 5.00 am — were intelligence-led, according to the official statement.

Drugs seized included liquid and powdered MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), ecstasy in pill and powder form, and ketamine (a dissociative anaesthetic sometimes referred to as “Special K”) — with a combined street value of approximately RM103,070.

All 51 are being held for between three and six days under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

One had a prior drug record under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act, while the rest were first-time encounters with the law, at least on this charge.

The deceased has not been publicly named, and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Scene That Exists in the Margins

Kuala Lumpur allegedly has a gay nightlife scene — centred largely around Bukit Bintang, with a handful of dedicated venues and a loose but active social circuit.

There is no official gay district, but if you believe the stories, those who know, know.

The catch is that none of it exists without risk; in Malaysia, gay gatherings have long been targets for law enforcement, and raids are not uncommon.

The threat is twofold.

Under federal civil law, Sections 377A and 377D of the Penal Code — inherited from the colonial era — consensual same-sex acts and “gross indecency” are criminalised for all Malaysians, with penalties that include imprisonment and caning.

On top of that, state Sharia laws apply an additional layer of criminalisation for Muslims, covering same-sex relations and any conduct deemed contrary to Islamic teachings, with consequences ranging from fines and jail time to religious rehabilitation programmes.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.