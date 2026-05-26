A Man Died At A KL Hotel “Gay Party”, The Raid Came After
Before the raids began, a man believed to be connected to the party was carried unconscious through the hotel lobby, rushed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur, and confirmed dead on arrival.
Key points (BETA)
- A 31-year-old man collapsed at a Kuala Lumpur hotel during a gathering, and was later pronounced dead at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.
- Police raided the hotel between 2.35 am and 5.00 am, arresting 51 men, including 23 Malaysians and 28 foreign nationals.
- Drugs including MDMA and ketamine were seized, with a combined street value of approximately RM103,070, and 36 detainees tested positive.
- Gay gatherings in Malaysia carry serious legal risks, with both civil and Sharia laws criminalising same-sex conduct and related activities.