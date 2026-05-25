[Watch] Malaysia Wins Sepak Takraw World Cup After Thailand Walks Off Over A Call They Had No Right To Dispute

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia claimed their first-ever Sepak Takraw World Cup title on Sunday (24 May) — but the moment was overshadowed after Thailand walked off the court in protest over a referee’s decision that, under the sport’s own rules, was never open to challenge in the first place.

The final, held in Kuala Lumpur before a crowd of nearly 4,000, ended 2-1 in Malaysia’s favour.

But the scoreline does not capture what actually happened.

With the third and deciding regu locked in a tight second set, Singaporean referee Radhi Che Mei disallowed a Thailand point — ruling that a Thai player’s foot had crossed below the net while they were leading 14-13.

Thailand disputed the call, refused to continue playing, and the match was suspended for 30 minutes before Malaysia was awarded a walkover win.

Two Managers, Two Very Different Stories

Under International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) rules, a foot-fault below the net is not a protestable offence.

The only calls eligible for formal challenge are net crossings, service faults, and sideline violations; Thailand’s protest had no legal basis from the moment it was made.

Malaysia’s team manager, Datuk Abu Jimi Samat, stood by the ruling.

The referee cancelled Thailand’s point because the player’s foot crossed the line below the net, I saw it myself.

Thailand’s team manager Auychai Srisuwan said the walkout was not about that single call alone.

“We had already lost several points in this match, not just during the controversy,” he said, suggesting dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions throughout the entire final.

He did not specify which other calls he believed were incorrect.

Historic, But Not Without Controversy

For Malaysia, the result caps a remarkable run.

The team had previously won gold at last year’s SEA Games in Thailand — ending a 34-year drought — and now adds the sport’s biggest prize.

They also claimed the team doubles title after defeating India 2-0.

The win, however, will carry an asterisk in some quarters.

Malaysia’s decisive third regu never finished their match.

The trophy is real, so is the footnote.

ISTAF has referred Thailand’s walkout to its disciplinary body, citing concerns over player and official conduct in an international final.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.