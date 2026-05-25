[Watch] Malaysia Wins Sepak Takraw World Cup After Thailand Walks Off Over A Call They Had No Right To Dispute
With Thailand leading 14-13 in the second set, the Singaporean referee disallowed a Thai point for a centreline foot-fault; Thailand disputed it, failed to return to court within the allotted time, and Malaysia was awarded the win by walkover.
Key points (BETA)
- Malaysia won their first-ever Sepak Takraw World Cup title, beating Thailand 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur before nearly 4,000 fans.
- Thailand walked off the court disputing a foot-fault call that, under ISTAF rules, was never legally protestable in the first place.
- Thailand's manager claimed dissatisfaction extended beyond one call, but failed to specify which other decisions he believed were incorrect.
- ISTAF has referred Thailand's walkout to its disciplinary body, and Malaysia's triumph comes with a very real footnote attached.