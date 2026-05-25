Selangor Halts Shoplot Worship Ban After Public Outcry

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The Selangor state government has put the brakes on new rules that would have stopped non-Muslim religious groups from using commercial shoplots as places of worship, after lawmakers and community voices pushed back hard.

The guidelines, which are part of the Selangor State Planning Guidelines and Standards for Community Facilities, were approved at a State Exco meeting on Nov 12, 2025.

They specifically state that non-Muslim places of worship — referred to in the document as RISI — are “not permitted” in commercial zones, and that converting existing buildings for such use “is not allowed.”

The rules only came to public attention after Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung raised the alarm on Saturday (23 May), prompting an immediate response from the state government.

For years, many non-Muslim religious communities across Selangor have operated out of commercial shoplots — not by choice, but out of necessity.

Land gazetted specifically for non-Islamic places of worship has long been in short supply, leaving congregations with little option but to rent shophouse units, register with the Registrar of Societies (ROS), and apply to local councils for special permission to operate as places of worship.

Not By Choice, But By Necessity

The new guidelines, if enforced, would effectively shut the door on that arrangement — for both new applicants and communities hoping to convert existing premises.

Lee, who is also the Communications Director for PKR, said the implications could be far-reaching across Selangor.

It is widely known that, for years, due to the shortage of land gazetted for RISI (Rumah Ibadat Selain Islam) purposes, some religious centres have operated in commercial or industrial areas while generally coexisting peacefully with surrounding communities, he said.

Rather than intensifying efforts to address the long-standing shortage of land for non-Islamic places of worship, why introduce restrictions on arrangements that have largely not posed problems?

Lee urged the state government to place the guidelines on hold, provide a clear public explanation of their intent and implications, and review them in their entirety if necessary.

This arrangement is not new; as far back as 2008, the Selangor state government had explicitly allowed churches to operate in commercial premises without permits, requiring only notification to the state’s non-Islamic affairs committee.

That policy, grounded in Article 11 of the Federal Constitution which guarantees freedom of worship, had been in place for nearly two decades before the new guidelines were drafted

Selangor Responds: No Enforcement While Review Is Ongoing

Hours after Lee’s statement, Ng Sze Han — Co-Chairman of the Special Committee for Non-Islamic Affairs (LIMAS) — issued an official response on behalf of the Selangor state government.

He confirmed that the guidelines have not yet been implemented or enforced by any local authority.

Ng, who is also Chairman of DAP Selangor, said a review would be carried out in consultation with religious associations, with a meeting scheduled for early June.

He assured that no enforcement action would take place in the meantime.

The State Government is dedicated to resolving this administrative and technical alignment through constructive dialogue, ensuring that Selangor remains a progressive, fair, and inclusive state for all.

Review In June, Relief For Now

Academic James Chin, commenting on the issue on social media, said the guidelines reflected a painful reality that many communities had long experienced on the ground.

Non-Muslim communities are forced into commercial shophouses just to find a place to gather, simply because they are frustrated from getting legal permission anywhere else, he wrote.

It hurts to hear the official rhetoric about the government respecting all religions, when the crushing reality of the bureaucracy tells a completely different, heartbreaking story.

The Selangor state government has committed to a consultative review with religious associations in early June; the outcome of that meeting is expected to determine whether the guidelines are revised, suspended indefinitely, or scrapped altogether.

For now, existing non-Muslim places of worship operating in commercial shoplots across the state can continue to do so without fear of enforcement action — at least until the review concludes.

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