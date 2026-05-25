Perak ‘Kacang Menglembu’ Company Fined RM21,000 — They Had A Halal Certificate, But For The Wrong Factory

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Mee Hiong Yuen Groundnut Factory Sdn Bhd had a valid Malaysian halal certificate.

The problem was that it covered the wrong factory.

The Sungai Siput-based company, which produces the Cap Pemancing kacang menglembu brand, operates two separate premises in Perak.

Its Jalan Lintang factory held a valid halal certification; its Jalan Besar factory did not — but products manufactured there still carried a halal logo, with packaging bearing the certified Jalan Lintang address.

On 3 November 2025, a joint raid by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) caught the discrepancy.

Seven product types were flagged.

Fifteen tins and 646 units — approximately 211.6 kg of kacang menglembu — were seized.

‘It Was a Technical Error’

Last week, the company pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judge Nuur Hafiedzah Md Daud in Kuala Kangsar.

Director Wong Hoong Kit, 64, represented the company in court.

In mitigation, Wong described the violation as technical — the packaging had simply used the address of the company’s certified premises.

He told the court that production at the Jalan Besar factory was halted immediately after the raid, that the halal logo was removed from the affected packaging, and that the factory obtained its own halal certification just 13 days later, on 16 November 2025.

The court accepted the mitigation.

Fined, Forfeited, Finished

The fine imposed — RM21,000 — is a fraction of the RM200,000 maximum penalty under Paragraph 8(a) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Labelling of Halal) Order 2011.

Wong paid in full.

All seized products were ordered forfeited to the Malaysian government for disposal.

The lesson here is straightforward: a halal certificate in Malaysia is tied to a specific premise.

Get certified at one factory, and that certificate means nothing at the next one down the road, as one certificate does not cover every site a company operates — each factory must hold its own.

The prosecution was handled by KPDN Perak officer Muhamad Hanif Abd Azis; the company was unrepresented by counsel.

READ MORE: Muslim-Friendly Watch Apologises Over ‘Muslim Choice’ Confusion, Says It Was Never Halal Certification

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