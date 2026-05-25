Perak ‘Kacang Menglembu’ Company Fined RM21,000 — They Had A Halal Certificate, But For The Wrong Factory
The company called it a technical error — fixed within 13 days, fine paid in full — and the court agreed it wasn’t fraud, but the law was still broken.
Key points (BETA)
- Mee Hiong Yuen Groundnut Factory used a valid halal certificate from one factory on products made at another uncertified factory.
- A joint raid in November 2025 flagged seven product types, seizing around 211.6 kg of kacang menglembu from the uncertified premises.
- The company called it a technical error, halted production immediately, and obtained halal certification for the second factory just 13 days later.
- The company was fined RM21,000, well below the RM200,000 maximum, as a halal certificate in Malaysia covers only one specific premise.
KPDN Perak/Mee Hiong Yuen