Malaysia Keeps Killing Its Own Hang Nadims, Says MCA Veteran Who Likens Himself To Rafizi

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In Malaysian folklore, Hang Nadim was the boy who saved his village from a swordfish invasion — only to be executed because his brilliance made the king feel threatened.

Former MCA vice president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker thinks Malaysia is still doing the same thing, just in politics now.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Ti argued that Malaysian political parties have developed a consistent habit of pushing out the very people who make them credible — the policy thinkers, the outspoken reformers, the leaders with independent public appeal.

The better the politician is for the country, the more dangerous they eventually become to their own party.

The Same Story, Different Parties

Ti’s argument spans the political spectrum; he points to Tun Musa Hitam, once seen as a future prime minister, who was eventually sidelined within UMNO after tensions with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He points to Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, who spent years building DAP’s credibility through grassroots public service, only to later describe how internal “backstabbing” pushed the former Bukit Bintang MP out.

More recently, he names Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad of PKR — both of whom resigned from cabinet and later announced plans to leave the party — as well as DAP’s Ong Kian Ming and Tony Pua.

What these figures share, Ti argues, is a combination that Malaysian party politics finds difficult to tolerate: they were policy-oriented, outspoken, possessed independent public appeal, and did not behave like loyalists.

That combination is politically fatal inside many Malaysian parties.

Ti speaks from experience; he lost his MCA vice-presidency in the September 2023 party elections after his name was left off the informal “menu” — the recommended voting list circulated by state and division leaders that effectively decides outcomes before ballots are cast.

He also describes surviving multiple attempts to oust him from his own MCA division in Kuantan, adding that the challengers were often his former closest allies.

An Insider’s Diagnosis

The deeper concern Ti raises is not about individual politicians but about what their removal leaves behind.

When principled figures are pushed out, he argues, what remains are those most skilled at internal manoeuvring — factional operators, patronage networks, and career politicians who survive by loyalty rather than merit.

Moderates disappear. Policy thinkers disappear. Internal critics disappear.

The result, in his view, is a political culture that systematically punishes the qualities a country actually needs — intellectual independence, the willingness to disagree, and the courage to challenge one’s own side.

Ti’s post has drawn attention not because the observations are new — political analysts have made similar arguments for years — but because they come from someone who spent decades inside the system he describes.

The former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Deputy Unity Minister is not an outsider commenting from a distance; he is someone who, by his own account, was repeatedly targeted by the very machinery he is now criticising.

Whether that makes his diagnosis more credible — or simply more personal — is a question readers will answer for themselves.

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