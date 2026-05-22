[Watch] 22-Year-Old Chased Down And Killed After Armed Group Storms Pontian Shophouse

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A 22-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Thursday (21 May) after a group of armed men arrived by car and attacked a group sitting outside a food and beverage outlet at Pekan Nanas in Pontian, Johor.

The attack occurred at approximately 2:49 am outside a shophouse near a milk tea outlet.

CCTV footage, which has since circulated widely online, shows a white sedan pulling up abruptly and colliding with a parked vehicle before several men dressed in black exited the car carrying bladed weapons.

The group outside the shop attempted to flee, while some grabbed chairs to defend themselves.

One man — a male — was unable to escape in time and was slashed repeatedly.

He was found lying in a pool of blood at the scene.

Police Launch Murder Probe, Suspects Still at Large

Pontian district police chief Superintendent Hadzrat Hussien Mion Hussain confirmed that a report was received at 3:53 am.

Responding officers from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) found the victim — a local — with severe lacerations to his hands and legs.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating to determine the motive and to track down the suspects.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Got a Tip? Police Want to Hear From You

The attackers fled in the same vehicle after the assault.

No arrests have been announced as of the time of publication.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, ASP Ahmad Shah Abdul Rasheed, at 019-757 8020, or to walk into the nearest police station.

Authorities also cautioned the public against spreading unverified information that could compromise the investigation.

Chairs scattered and police tape stretched across the five-foot way — the aftermath of a fatal knife attack outside a shophouse in Pekan Nanas, Pontian, that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man shortly before 3 am on Thursday. (Pix: Facebook/Polis Daerah Pontian)

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