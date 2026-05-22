The Quiet Rise Of Letshanaa — Malaysia’s New Hope In Women’s Singles

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K Letshanaa delivered the biggest win of her career on Thursday (21 May), beating third-seeded Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan to reach the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil.

The world No. 32 from Malaysia defeated the world No. 9 21-15, 21-17 in 45 minutes — her first-ever win over a top-10 ranked player.

It also ended a losing streak against Miyazaki, whom she had lost to twice before, including at the German Open in February.

Letshanaa said the result reflected a shift that had been building for some time.

We have been working on it for a long time. Now people can see the changes — physically, in my game, and mentally. The biggest change is the belief in myself and my mindset when facing top players.

A Milestone Six Years In The Making

The 22-year-old becomes the first Malaysian women’s singles player to reach the Malaysia Masters quarter-finals since Goh Jin Wei did so in 2019.

Her run comes at a difficult moment for the national squad, with the men’s singles facing sustained criticism over recent results.

Letshanaa acknowledged the timing but kept her focus measured.

I don’t compare myself with my teammates. My focus is to compete against foreign players. I hope this win can give confidence to my teammates.

She next faces Japan’s Hina Akechi today (22 May), who beat China’s Han Qian Xi 21-16, 21-17 in the last eight.

Letshanaa, from Teluk Intan, Perak, said she is not setting expectations beyond giving her best.

There are no easy matches at the quarter-final stage. I just want to give my best and enjoy the game.

Women’s Singles: The Category Malaysia Has Been Waiting On

For Malaysian women’s badminton, Letshanaa’s run carries weight beyond a single result.

The women’s singles category has struggled to produce a consistent presence at the sharp end of major tournaments since Jin Wei’s career was disrupted — first by a severe gastrointestinal condition that required a major colectomy surgery in 2019, then by a two-year suspension by BAM in 2022 following her departure from the national squad.

While Malaysia has found its footing in women’s doubles through the world-class partnership of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, the singles court has remained a quieter, more uncertain space — one that has been waiting for someone to claim it.

Letshanaa is not being asked to fill that space overnight, but Thursday’s win suggests she may be ready to start building her own.

At world No. 32, she is still climbing, but the manner of this victory — composed, aggressive, against a seeded opponent she had lost to twice before — points to a player whose ceiling has not yet been tested.

Her coaching team, led by national singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen, has been working on the transformation quietly for months.

The Indonesia Masters semifinal in January was the first sign; she was also a standout performer for Malaysia in the Uber Cup, helping the squad reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

READ MORE: Malaysia Masters 2026: Pearly-Thinaah’s Exit Opens The Door For Malaysia’s Young Women’s Doubles Pairs

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