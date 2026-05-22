Subang MP Cut Off From Government Funding Portal, Alleges He Is Being Singled Out

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The MP for Subang, Wong Chen, says he has been suddenly locked out of the government’s main funding portal, a move he claims is preventing him from securing financial aid for schools and community projects in his constituency.

The MyKhas portal is the digital gateway MPs use to apply for government funds, such as the Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR), which covers small-scale repairs and community welfare initiatives.

Wong’s office discovered they were blocked on Wednesday (20 May) while trying to upload funding applications for local schools.

When his staff asked why, a civil servant told them the order came from “superiors in Putrajaya,” but no official reason was provided.

The timing of the blockade has fueled speculation regarding Wong’s political future.

Recent reports say that Wong might be planning to leave his current party, PKR, to run as a candidate for Parti Bersama Malaysia, after attending the party’s launch with other members, signalling a major shift in the political landscape.

Political Tensions Rise

While Wong has framed the portal lockout as a matter of “poor governance” and “unfair treatment of constituents,” observers suggest the move may be a form of political pressure or retaliation in light of these rumours.

In a press statement issued on Friday (22 May), Wong, who has been serving continuously as Subang MP since May 2018, suggested that his office is being unfairly targeted.

He noted that he had checked with other government-aligned MPs in Selangor—including those who attended the same political event as him last Sunday—and found that their accounts were working perfectly.

If selective treatment has indeed taken place, it is deeply regrettable and directly contradicts the Madani principles of a fair, transparent, and professional administration.

He emphasised that his office has a long-standing reputation for being highly organised and transparent, having published its spending reports publicly every six months for over a decade.

Constituents Left In The Lurch As Portal Remains Blocked

Wong’s office has already sent formal letters to the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) in both Selangor and Putrajaya, demanding an explanation and the restoration of their access.

Both letters were officially stamped as received on Thursday (21 May).

Having set a 9:00 AM Friday deadline for a response, Wong went public after the government failed to restore access or provide an explanation.

Denying us access without notice or justification not only disrupts essential welfare initiatives for the people of Subang but also unfairly tarnishes the excellent reputation of my administrative staff.

Wong is now calling on the Prime Minister’s Department to immediately reopen his account and explain why he was blocked.

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