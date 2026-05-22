Man In Kelantan Helps Elderly “Makcik” Carry Water Bottles, Stranger Pays For His Groceries
Jeff Wong, a professional photographer and drone instructor from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, helped an elderly Malay woman carry water bottles at a Kelantan mart, only to find a young Malay woman had silently paid for the eggs and potatoes his mother needed for curry chicken that evening.
Key points (BETA)
- Jeff Wong helped an elderly Malay woman carry heavy water bottles to her car at a local mart in Wakaf Baharu.
- Upon returning to pay, Wong discovered a young Malay woman had already quietly settled his grocery bill for him.
- The stranger paid for Wong's potatoes and eggs, items he had bought for his mother to cook curry chicken.
- Wong described feeling shocked and flustered, and the woman simply smiled, said "Tak apa," and walked away.
- Wong vowed to pay the kindness forward, and his post tagged #TidakKiraBangsa drew widespread warmth online.