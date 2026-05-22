Man In Kelantan Helps Elderly “Makcik” Carry Water Bottles, Stranger Pays For His Groceries

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It started with an elderly woman and a few heavy bottles of water. It ended with a stranger quietly paying for a man’s groceries — no fanfare, no fuss.

Jeff Wong, a professional photographer and drone instructor based in Kota Bharu, was picking up eggs and potatoes at Pantai Timor Mart in Semat Jal, Wakaf Baharu, when he noticed an elderly Malay woman struggling to carry several large bottles of mineral water to her car.

After confirming with the cashier that the remaining bottles were hers, Wong offered to carry them out.

The woman, visibly aged, had already made one trip and would have had to return for the rest on her own.

The Surprise at the Counter

When Wong returned to the cashier to pay for his own items, he was told that a young Malay woman standing beside him had already settled his bill — quietly, without drawing attention to herself.

Wong confirmed to TRP that the stranger had paid for his potatoes and a tray of eggs — items he had picked up that day for his mother, who was planning to cook curry chicken.

“I was shocked and a little embarrassed,” Wong wrote in a Facebook post.

I thanked her, though I was a little flustered from being so touched.

The woman offered only a brief smile, said “Tak apa” — Malay for “It’s nothing” — and walked away.

“I Will Pay It Forward”

Wong, who shared the account in both Malay and Chinese, said the encounter left a deep impression on him.

From the bottom of my heart, I truly want to say a thousand thank-yous to her.

He added that he intends to pass the kindness forward to someone else in need.

The post, tagged with #TidakKiraBangsa (Regardless of Race) and #wearemalaysian, drew warm responses online, with many readers praising both Wong and the unnamed young woman for their quiet acts of generosity.

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